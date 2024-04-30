Recent Blog Articles
Katherine Dudley, MD, MPH
Contributor
Katherine Dudley MD, MPH, is the Ambulatory Director of the Mount Auburn Hospital Pulmonary Consultants, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Her clinical passion lies in sleep medicine, particularly improving care delivery to reduce sleep related health disparities. She has a research background focusing on sleep patterns among minority populations and racial differences in sleep apnea management.
Wearables and sleep: What can they really tell us?
Weekend catch-up sleep won’t fix the effects of sleep deprivation on your waistline
