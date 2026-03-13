Contributor

Dr. Amy Watts is the director of the optometry and contact lens service and the vision rehabilitation service at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston Massachusetts. She is an instructor in ophthalmology for Harvard Medical School. She also oversees the Mass Eye and Ear optometric residency program. Dr. Watts attended Bowdoin College, where she majored in biology, and then New England College of Optometry for her doctorate degree and residency training. Her clinical interests include general optometric care and advanced contact lens care for patients with corneal disease.