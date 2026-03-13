How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Amy Watts, OD
Contributor
Dr. Amy Watts is the director of the optometry and contact lens service and the vision rehabilitation service at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston Massachusetts. She is an instructor in ophthalmology for Harvard Medical School. She also oversees the Mass Eye and Ear optometric residency program. Dr. Watts attended Bowdoin College, where she majored in biology, and then New England College of Optometry for her doctorate degree and residency training. Her clinical interests include general optometric care and advanced contact lens care for patients with corneal disease.
Posts by Amy Watts, OD
Eye Health
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye Health
What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury