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Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?

Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?

Taking magnesium supplements has become popular in recent years, and some evidence suggests this practice may help lower blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure or low magnesium levels. But a healthy diet is a better way for people to ensure they're getting enough of this essential nutrient.

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