Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
Vitamins, minerals & supplements Archive
Articles
Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?
Taking magnesium supplements has become popular in recent years, and some evidence suggests this practice may help lower blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure or low magnesium levels. But a healthy diet is a better way for people to ensure they're getting enough of this essential nutrient.
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
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