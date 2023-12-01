Recent Blog Articles
Vitamins & Supplements Archive
Articles
Can berberine help me lose weight?
The demand for semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) and similar weight-loss drugs has renewed interest in the dietary supplement berberine. Some people say berberine suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss, but no rigorous evidence supports that claim.
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
A 2024 study found that dietary supplements of galantamine—which is used to treat Alzheimer's symptoms—had an inaccurate amount of the plant extract listed on the label, ranging from less than 2% to 110% of the labeled quantity.
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
A 2024 randomized controlled trial provides more evidence that taking a daily multivitamin pill offers protection against cognitive decline. The study involved more than 5,000 people (ages 60 or older). Some took a daily multivitamin pill. Others took a placebo. After two years and tests measuring cognitive ability before and after the study period, people who took the vitamins showed slower cognitive decline than people who took a placebo. This was seen consistently in all groups of people.
Should I take a daily multivitamin?
While most people get enough vitamins and minerals from a regular diet, they may benefit from taking a daily multivitamin supplement. These are inexpensive, are considered safe, and may help maintain brain health.
Biotin supplements
Taking supplements that contain high levels of biotin (vitamin B7) can lead to falsely low or falsely high results on a troponin test, a blood test used to diagnose heart attacks.
Curcumin supplements might ease meal-related discomfort
A small randomized trial in 2023 found that taking two 250-mg capsules of curcumin four times a day was as effective at relieving dyspepsia symptoms as taking one daily 20-mg dose of the heartburn medication omeprazole (Prilosec, Zegerid).
The false promise of fish oil supplements
Despite statements like "promotes heart health" on the labels of fish oil supplements, multiple randomized trials show no evidence of heart-related benefits from using these products. In addition, manufacturing methods might make the products either useless or even harmful. The supplements do provide omega-3 fatty acids, but people can get these essential fats by eating two servings of fatty fish weekly or following a vegetarian diet rich in healthy oils, nuts, and seeds.
