Thyroid disorders

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that site in the neck under the Adam's apple. It regulates the body's metabolism by sending thyroid hormone to the organs through the blood. Two conditions, an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism) and an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) can result when the thyroid isn't working right.

Hyperthyroidism

An overactive thyroid gland generates too much thyroid hormone, which speeds up metabolism. Common symptoms of hyperthyroidism include:

rapid heart rate

frequent bowel movements, even diarrhea

excessive perspiration

weakness

insomnia

irritability and anxiety

increased appetite

weight loss

The first line of treatment for an overactive thyroid gland is drug therapy. If that doesn't resolve the problem, a dose of radioactive iodine may fix the problem by destroying thyroid cells. Sometimes the treatment damages so much of the gland that it can't produce enough thyroid hormone and it becomes necessary to take thyroid hormone. Surgery to remove some of the thyroid gland can be an option when other treatments don't work or aren't advisable.

Hypothroidism

An underactive thyroid gland doesn't generate enough thyroid hormone. This condition, which slows metabolism, is increasingly common with age. It can also be caused by Hashimoto's disease, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the thyroid gland, or by thyroiditis, an inflammation of the gland.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism include:

fatigue

constipation

dry skin

muscle pain

hair loss

weight gain

 

Hypothyroidism is usually treated by taking thyroid hormone.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.