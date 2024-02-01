Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Sleep Archive
Articles
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
A survey found that one-third of couples reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. The main motivation behind separate sleeping is to ensure both people get a good night's rest, as sleep can get disrupted by a partner's snoring, teeth grinding, thrashing, sleep schedule, and different sleeping environments. Couples should work together to ensure sleeping apart does not interfere with intimacy, such as scheduling snuggle time, taking naps together, and planning times for sexual activity.
10 habits for good health
The foundation of a healthy lifestyle consists of lasting habits like eating right, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, managing mental health, and getting routine medical and wellness exams. Even making daily, small steps toward these goals can have a significant impact. Everyday strategies include doing morning stretching, taking regular naps, breathing exercises to manage stress, caring for skin and teeth, and being social.
Trending now: Home sleep tests
Home sleep tests are often the preferred approach to detect obstructive sleep apnea. They use less equipment and cost less than studies done in sleep labs. Because people get to conduct the test in their own beds, they are more comfortable than they would be in a sleep lab, and the test is more likely to capture a person's natural sleep habits. But the tests aren't always accurate. And someone with a serious chronic condition, such as heart failure or a breathing disorder, might need additional data from an in-lab study.
Sleep and brain health: What's the connection?
Sleep problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and periodic limb movements can disrupt sleep. A lack of sleep or fragmented sleep can prevent people from getting enough restorative deep sleep and may cause unhealthy blood pressure surges. These problems may increase the risk of cerebrovascular disease (including stroke and unrecognized silent strokes) and cognitive issues.
Update on atrial fibrillation
New guidelines for managing atrial fibrillation focus on lifestyle habits to prevent and control the disorder. One recommendation is for people to limit alcohol to one drink per day, or ideally less. Another is for people who are overweight or obese to lose weight, either by striving for a body mass index no greater than 27 or by shedding at least 10% of their body weight. The guidelines also suggest that people get three to four hours of exercise per week. And people with afib who snore should consider getting tested for sleep apnea.
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
A 2023 study suggests that women who prefer to stay up and wake up later are more likely to develop diabetes and to have unhealthful lifestyle habits compared with those who prefer to go to bed and wake up earlier.
Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness?
Our internal clocks regulate the sleep-wake cycle, and light establishes when we should feel wakeful or sleepy. Light exposure at night affects these natural processes, so researchers studied whether wearing an eye mask while sleeping might help learning and alertness.
Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
A 2023 study suggests that women who have both ovaries removed before menopause face higher odds of several health conditions, including arthritis, sleep apnea, and bone fractures.
Bad bedfellows
The use of sleep tracking devices is increasing, but using a sleep tracker can contribute to anxiety and insomnia. Data from the device can influence how a person feels after awakening, even if the data aren't accurate. Sleep trackers can make people more aware of their sleep patterns and potentially help identify sleep disorders, but the data generated can be confusing and lead people to ignore how they feel after sleeping. A special form of cognitive behavioral therapy called CBTi is designed to improve insomnia and anxiety around sleep.
Poor sleep linked to next-day episodes of atrial fibrillation
When people with atrial fibrillation sleep poorly, they may be more likely to have an episode of atrial fibrillation the next day, according to a 2023 study.
