New guidelines for managing atrial fibrillation focus on lifestyle habits to prevent and control the disorder. One recommendation is for people to limit alcohol to one drink per day, or ideally less. Another is for people who are overweight or obese to lose weight, either by striving for a body mass index no greater than 27 or by shedding at least 10% of their body weight. The guidelines also suggest that people get three to four hours of exercise per week. And people with afib who snore should consider getting tested for sleep apnea.