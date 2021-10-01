People should do a full-body skin check-up every three to six months to identify abnormalities that may be early signs of skin cancer or other skin problems. Write down the date of the self-exams, record any issues like new or questionable moles, sores, painful or itchy spots, raised or firm bumps, dark flaky patches, and unusual freckles. Include the exact locations of these skin issues and take photos for reference. After six to eight weeks, see a dermatologist if they have not improved, have changed color or size, have become painful, or easily bleed.