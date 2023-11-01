Staying Healthy
Check out your skin
A routine full-body skin exam can catch early skin cancer and other potential problems.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
You probably look at your face in the bathroom mirror a couple times each day. But do you ever take a close-up look at your entire skin? Devoting time to regular full-body check-ups can help you identify abnormalities that may signal skin cancer.
"Many skin spots and growths are related to normal aging and are not cause for concern," says Dr. Abigail H. Waldman, director of the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. "But you should note and monitor anything new or unusual."
