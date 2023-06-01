The best sun-protective clothing

Summer officially starts this month, and in addition to using a strong sunscreen when you go outside, it's a good idea to wear sun-protective clothing. That's not just any hat or long-sleeved shirt in your closet; sun-protective clothes are made of materials that effectively shield your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Protective fabrics

Loosely woven fabrics of summer (such as gauze and linen) do very little to keep UV radiation from reaching your skin. The best defense comes from tightly woven fabrics with high thread counts, in dark or bright colors (which absorb light). Examples include polyester, nylon, lightweight wool, or canvas.