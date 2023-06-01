Staying Healthy
The best sun-protective clothing
Suit up in densely woven fabrics and a hat to stay safe from ultraviolet rays.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Summer officially starts this month, and in addition to using a strong sunscreen when you go outside, it's a good idea to wear sun-protective clothing. That's not just any hat or long-sleeved shirt in your closet; sun-protective clothes are made of materials that effectively shield your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Protective fabrics
Loosely woven fabrics of summer (such as gauze and linen) do very little to keep UV radiation from reaching your skin. The best defense comes from tightly woven fabrics with high thread counts, in dark or bright colors (which absorb light). Examples include polyester, nylon, lightweight wool, or canvas.
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.