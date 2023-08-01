Cancer

Screening advice that's not just skin deep

Despite perceptions, most people don't need an annual skin cancer exam. Here's who does.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

cropped photo showing the shoulder of a woman having her skin examined by a dermatologist

After decades of public service campaigns, the message has clearly sunk in: melanoma kills. Awareness about the deadliest skin cancer — which claims 8,000 lives each year — has soared over the past two decades.

But now there's a new bulletin to absorb. Contrary to popular wisdom, the vast majority of people don't need to see a dermatologist each year to check for the malignancy. Skin checks every two to three years are sufficient for 80% of us, says Dr. Katherine Brag, a dermatologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals.
About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
