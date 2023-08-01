Screening advice that's not just skin deep

After decades of public service campaigns, the message has clearly sunk in: melanoma kills. Awareness about the deadliest skin cancer — which claims 8,000 lives each year — has soared over the past two decades.

But now there's a new bulletin to absorb. Contrary to popular wisdom, the vast majority of people don't need to see a dermatologist each year to check for the malignancy. Skin checks every two to three years are sufficient for 80% of us, says Dr. Katherine Brag, a dermatologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.