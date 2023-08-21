Recent Articles
Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
Let's not call it cancer
Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
Pregnancy Archive
Articles
Depression around time of pregnancy may raise risk of cardiovascular disease
A 2024 study suggested that women with perinatal depression, which can occur during or just after pregnancy, have significantly higher risks of developing later cardiovascular disease.
Energy drinks before pregnancy may raise odds of high blood pressure while pregnant
A 2023 study suggests that women who drink energy drinks before becoming pregnant have higher risks for high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Why am I prone to skin tags?
Skin tags are fleshy, soft growths that tend to develop on the neck, under the arms, or around the groin. People who develop many skin tags should see their doctor, since they may be associated with diabetes or metabolic syndrome. Skin tags can be removed using various methods.
FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression
The FDA approved the first pill for postpartum depression in August 2023. The fast-acting drug, zuranolone (Zurzuvae), is taken for just two weeks.
What does a birth doula do?
In the US, more people seem to be seeking out the assistance of a doula when preparing to give birth. While such services may not be covered by insurance, a professional doula can provide emotional and physical support during pregnancy and throughout the birthing process.
After the baby grows up, how will your heart fare?
Pregnancy and reproductive complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, infertility, and stillbirth, are linked with higher cardiovascular risks in affected women many years later. Such complications affect 5% to 10% of pregnancies and are rising as obesity rates increase and more women postpone pregnancy. Ongoing preventive care and screenings are crucial for women who experienced pregnancy complications to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels and treat any irregularities aggressively.
Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps
Your doctor may ask you to track your blood pressure at home to help decide if you need to start taking medication or to track your response to treatment. Here's how to get accurate readings.
Recent Articles
Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
Let's not call it cancer
Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up