Depression around time of pregnancy may raise risk of cardiovascular disease

Depression around time of pregnancy may raise risk of cardiovascular disease

A 2024 study suggested that women with perinatal depression, which can occur during or just after pregnancy, have significantly higher risks of developing later cardiovascular disease.

Miscarriage

Miscarriage
Energy drinks before pregnancy may raise odds of high blood pressure while pregnant

Energy drinks before pregnancy may raise odds of high blood pressure while pregnant

A 2023 study suggests that women who drink energy drinks before becoming pregnant have higher risks for high blood pressure during pregnancy.

What is a mucus plug?

What is a mucus plug?

Why am I prone to skin tags?

Why am I prone to skin tags?

Skin tags are fleshy, soft growths that tend to develop on the neck, under the arms, or around the groin. People who develop many skin tags should see their doctor, since they may be associated with diabetes or metabolic syndrome. Skin tags can be removed using various methods.

FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression

FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression

The FDA approved the first pill for postpartum depression in August 2023. The fast-acting drug, zuranolone (Zurzuvae), is taken for just two weeks.

What does a birth doula do?

What does a birth doula do?

In the US, more people seem to be seeking out the assistance of a doula when preparing to give birth. While such services may not be covered by insurance, a professional doula can provide emotional and physical support during pregnancy and throughout the birthing process.

Hidden risk factors that could put your heart in danger

Hidden risk factors that could put your heart in danger

After the baby grows up, how will your heart fare?

After the baby grows up, how will your heart fare?

Pregnancy and reproductive complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, infertility, and stillbirth, are linked with higher cardiovascular risks in affected women many years later. Such complications affect 5% to 10% of pregnancies and are rising as obesity rates increase and more women postpone pregnancy. Ongoing preventive care and screenings are crucial for women who experienced pregnancy complications to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels and treat any irregularities aggressively.

Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps

Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps

Your doctor may ask you to track your blood pressure at home to help decide if you need to start taking medication or to track your response to treatment. Here's how to get accurate readings.

