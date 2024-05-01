Women's Health

Energy drinks before pregnancy may raise odds of high blood pressure while pregnant

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Women who consume energy drinks before becoming pregnant may have a higher risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy, a serious condition known as gestational hypertension, a new analysis suggests.

In the Harvard-led study, published online Nov. 20, 2023, by JAMA Network Open, researchers evaluated data from two separate groups: more than 3,000 women (average age 30) enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study 3 (NHS3) and nearly 1,700 women (average age 26) in the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS). All participants reported at least one pregnancy (with a single baby) from 2011 to 2019. Data from 7,304 pregnancies tracked energy drink consumption before pregnancy, while data from 4,559 pregnancies included information on energy drink consumption during pregnancy. A small proportion of women in both studies reported drinking energy drinks at any time — 9% of NHS3 participants and 14% of GUTS participants. But those who consumed energy drinks before pregnancy were significantly more likely than those who hadn't to develop high blood pressure while pregnant. This association was also stronger in participants ages 28 and older. No link was found between drinking energy drinks during pregnancy and gestational hypertension, however.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals.
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Pregnancy

