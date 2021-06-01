Men's Sexual Health Archive

Straight talk about Peyronie's disease

Peyronie's disease, a condition marked by extreme curvature of the penis, affects about 3% to 10% of men, usually between the ages of 45 and 60, but also can occur in men older than 60. There is no cure for Peyronie's, and the condition often does not improve on its own, but in mild cases men can maintain a regular sex life. If the curvature is severe, making erections or intercourse painful, treatment may help. Options include traction therapy, drug injections, and surgery.

What's the best way to test for low testosterone?

A blood test for total testosterone is the usual first step in men concerned about low T levels. The best time to get tested is between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

New study investigates treatment-associated regrets in prostate cancer

Men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer have to make difficult choices about medical therapy, and hope that they will not later regret their treatment decisions. But a study found that such regrets are common, mainly because of differences between their expectations and actual experience.
A plant-based diet may protect against prostate cancer and ED

Three new studies suggest that following a plant-based diet may protect men from prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction.
When is it safe to have sex after a heart attack?

Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without issues, such as 10 to 20 minutes of brisk walking or climbing one or two flights of stairs. That means no chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or extreme fatigue with exertion.

New ways to think about sex

Older couples face many natural changes in their bodies that can interfere with their sex life. For men it’s falling testosterone levels and erectile dysfunction, while for women it’s often effects from menopause. Couples should see this new phase as an opportunity to explore different ways to stay intimate and satisfy each other’s needs without relying on traditional intercourse.
Help for erectile dysfunction

Taking erectile dysfunction pills is still the easiest way for most older men to manage their ED. The drugs are more affordable than in the past. But sometimes they don’t provide the help men need, and some men are bothered by side effects, such as headaches, flushing, upset stomach, or dizziness. These individuals may get extra assistance by exploring alternative therapies or devices to help them get and maintain erections.
Steps to treating an enlarged prostate

As men age, they often experience a new kind of growth spurt, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate gland. The first line of treatment is lifestyle changes to help manage symptoms. These include maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding medications like antihistamines and decongestants, adopting a healthy diet, and limiting caffeine. If these are not helpful, then medication is prescribed. However, men who don’t respond to medication or have trouble taking it, can benefit from several types of minimally invasive surgeries.
Large review study finds low risk of erectile dysfunction after prostate biopsy

Prostate cancer biopsies have a low risk of side effects, but some men do experience sexual dysfunction after the procedure. But a large review of sdudies has found that these issues usually resolve within one to three months.
Choosing the right ED drug

Men have a higher risk of having erectile dysfunction (ED) as they age and many can benefit from taking an ED drug. There are currently four choices in the US, and men usually adopt a trial-and-error approach to find the drug and dosage that works for them. The choice also can be dictated by how fast they want the drug to work and how long the effect will last.
