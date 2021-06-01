Recent Blog Articles
Men's Sexual Health Archive
Articles
Straight talk about Peyronie's disease
Peyronie's disease, a condition marked by extreme curvature of the penis, affects about 3% to 10% of men, usually between the ages of 45 and 60, but also can occur in men older than 60. There is no cure for Peyronie's, and the condition often does not improve on its own, but in mild cases men can maintain a regular sex life. If the curvature is severe, making erections or intercourse painful, treatment may help. Options include traction therapy, drug injections, and surgery.
What's the best way to test for low testosterone?
A blood test for total testosterone is the usual first step in men concerned about low T levels. The best time to get tested is between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
New study investigates treatment-associated regrets in prostate cancer
A plant-based diet may protect against prostate cancer and ED
When is it safe to have sex after a heart attack?
Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without issues, such as 10 to 20 minutes of brisk walking or climbing one or two flights of stairs. That means no chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or extreme fatigue with exertion.
New ways to think about sex
Help for erectile dysfunction
Steps to treating an enlarged prostate
Large review study finds low risk of erectile dysfunction after prostate biopsy
Choosing the right ED drug
