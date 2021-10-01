Men's Health
When is it safe to have sex after a heart attack?
Q. I am 62 years old and had a heart attack 10 days ago. When is it okay to resume sex and should I be extra careful at first?
A. Most men can resume regular sexual activity once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without issues, such as 10 to 20 minutes of brisk walking or climbing one or two flights of stairs. That means no symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or extreme fatigue with exertion. For most men, that's about two weeks. However, check with your doctor. There might be reasons why your doctor would advise waiting a bit longer.
If you take medicine to help with erectile dysfunction (ED), make sure there is no interaction with your heart medicines. The combination doctors worry about most is an ED medicine like Viagra or Cialis with nitrates, such as nitroglycerin or isosorbide dinitrate. If you had heart surgery, it's best to wait at least six weeks for the chest incision to heal.
Whenever you are ready for sex again, note that your partner may be more worried than you. To reassure both of you, take it easy the first few times. Position yourself and your partner so that you have less strain on your muscles. For example, you might lie faceup with your partner on top.
