When is it safe to have sex after a heart attack?

Q. I am 62 years old and had a heart attack 10 days ago. When is it okay to resume sex and should I be extra careful at first?

A. Most men can resume regular sexual activity once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without issues, such as 10 to 20 minutes of brisk walking or climbing one or two flights of stairs. That means no symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or extreme fatigue with exertion. For most men, that's about two weeks. However, check with your doctor. There might be reasons why your doctor would advise waiting a bit longer.

If you take medicine to help with erectile dysfunction (ED), make sure there is no interaction with your heart medicines. The combination doctors worry about most is an ED medicine like Viagra or Cialis with nitrates, such as nitroglycerin or isosorbide dinitrate. If you had heart surgery, it's best to wait at least six weeks for the chest incision to heal.

Whenever you are ready for sex again, note that your partner may be more worried than you. To reassure both of you, take it easy the first few times. Position yourself and your partner so that you have less strain on your muscles. For example, you might lie faceup with your partner on top.

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

