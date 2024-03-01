Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Medications Archive
Articles
Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but medication can help manage the disease. Currently, the main FDA-approved drugs used to treat Alzheimer's are symptomatic drugs, which ease symptoms but don't address the cause of the disease. A new medication has been shown to slow the disease's progression and reverse some of its effects on memory among people with mild Alzheimer's.
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
In a 2024 study, men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who took popular PDE5 inhibitors to treat their condition had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's than men who didn't use medication.
Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Some medications can cause a metallic taste in the mouth. Strategies to cope with this sometimes-debilitating side effect include staying hydrated, rinsing thoroughly with water and a dash of salt or baking soda before meals, eating food that's been chilled or brought to room temperature, eating whole foods that are prepared plainly, avoiding red meat, using bamboo or wood eating utensils instead of metal utensils, eating naturally sweet foods such as citrus, and brushing and flossing the teeth regularly.
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
One condition affecting the hands and fingers is Dupuytren's contracture, where one or more fingers become curled, making it difficult to perform everyday activities. Dupuytren's affects one in 20 Americans, so what do people need to know about it?
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
A new type of nonhormonal medication to prevent hot flashes and night sweats due to menopause, Veozah, was approved by the FDA in 2023. An ad for the drug has useful information, but some key questions are not answered.
Appropriate use of testosterone therapy does not appear to raise prostate cancer risk
A 2023 study confirms prior research showing that men with low testosterone levels who use testosterone replacement therapy for 14 months are not at a higher risk for prostate cancer over the following several years.
Get ready for allergy season
Allergy season runs from around March through October. Tree pollen dominates in spring, grass in summer, and ragweed in late summer and early fall. In people with an allergy, pollen exposure can trigger the hallmark allergy symptoms: sneezing, watery eyes, stuffiness, scratchy throat, wheezing, and coughing. There are many ways to manage allergy symptoms, such as using over-the-counter medication, taking allergy shots or oral immunotherapy to help the immune system better tolerate allergens, and reducing one's exposure to pollen.
Medication disposal: How — and why — to do it safely
It's dangerous to keep unneeded or expired medications around the house. But it's bad for the environment to simply flush or throw away the drugs. It's best to dispose of them by bringing them to a drug take-back site (such as a drugstore or law enforcement office) or a medical waste collection site (such as the local landfill). As a last resort, it's okay to toss medications into the trash with careful preparation. The FDA recommends mixing medicines with unappealing substances, such as cat litter or used coffee grounds; placing the mixture in a sealable plastic bag or container; and throwing the bag or container in the trash.
Does my daily aspirin therapy dose or pill coating matter?
People with heart disease may benefit from daily aspirin therapy to help reduce the risks for blood clots that cause heart attacks. A 2023 study suggests that neither the aspirin dose (81 mg vs. 325 mg) nor whether it is enteric-coated or uncoated affects the benefits or risks of daily aspirin therapy. However, aspirin carries the risk of brain and stomach bleeding. Some doctors maintain that people with heart disease are better off taking one low-dose, enteric-coated aspirin pill a day.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up