It's dangerous to keep unneeded or expired medications around the house. But it's bad for the environment to simply flush or throw away the drugs. It's best to dispose of them by bringing them to a drug take-back site (such as a drugstore or law enforcement office) or a medical waste collection site (such as the local landfill). As a last resort, it's okay to toss medications into the trash with careful preparation. The FDA recommends mixing medicines with unappealing substances, such as cat litter or used coffee grounds; placing the mixture in a sealable plastic bag or container; and throwing the bag or container in the trash.