How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Medication side effects Archive
Articles
Aspirin and bone health: Is there a connection?
Aspirin has many proven benefits and some research has linked its use to a lower risk for fractures after falls. Now, a more rigorous study finds a daily dose offers no added protection from serious falls and fractures compared with placebo.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up