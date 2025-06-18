How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Lung cancer Archive
Articles
VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it
VO2 max is a way to gauge how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise, offering a window into fitness and long-term health. People can usually improve it over time with consistent aerobic activity, intervals, and smart training changes.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tied to heart problems
A 2025 study suggests that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can lead to heart-related complications, such as a heart attack, chronic heart failure, or an irregular heartbeat-even in people without a previous heart condition.
Lessons from women on longevity
Women live longer than men. However, that longevity gap in the United States has increased to 5.8 years, the largest gap since 1996, according to a 2024 study. Why the widening gap? Researchers believe that in many cases, women are better than men at addressing certain health needs that contribute to longer lives, such as losing excess weight, quitting smoking, getting regular skin check-ups, and not ignoring mental health issues.
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
The surge in heat waves and extreme heat poses serious health risks for everyone but is a particular worry for older adults. What can you do to manage heat-related risks, especially if you have existing health conditions or take certain medications?
Do you know about these summer breathing hazards?
In the summertime, one of the chief contributors to symptom flares of lung problems is hot air, especially if it's also humid, stagnant, or very dry. Such weather might narrow the airways, making it much harder to breathe normally. This might occur because hot air irritates the nerves, widens blood vessels near the lungs, or causes people to breathe faster. To avoid breathing difficulty, doctors advise people with lung disease to follow strategies such as keeping their inhalers handy and staying in air-conditioned spaces.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up