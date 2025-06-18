In the summertime, one of the chief contributors to symptom flares of lung problems is hot air, especially if it's also humid, stagnant, or very dry. Such weather might narrow the airways, making it much harder to breathe normally. This might occur because hot air irritates the nerves, widens blood vessels near the lungs, or causes people to breathe faster. To avoid breathing difficulty, doctors advise people with lung disease to follow strategies such as keeping their inhalers handy and staying in air-conditioned spaces.