Lung cancer Archive

Articles

Read More about Small cell lung cancer
Small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer
Read More about Non-small cell lung cancer
Non-small cell lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer
Read More about VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it
VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it

VO2 max: What it is and how you can improve it

VO2 max is a way to gauge how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise, offering a window into fitness and long-term health. People can usually improve it over time with consistent aerobic activity, intervals, and smart training changes.

Read More about Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma
Read More about Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tied to heart problems
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tied to heart problems

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tied to heart problems

A 2025 study suggests that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can lead to heart-related complications, such as a heart attack, chronic heart failure, or an irregular heartbeat-even in people without a previous heart condition.

Read More about Lessons from women on longevity
Lessons from women on longevity

Lessons from women on longevity

Women live longer than men. However, that longevity gap in the United States has increased to 5.8 years, the largest gap since 1996, according to a 2024 study. Why the widening gap? Researchers believe that in many cases, women are better than men at addressing certain health needs that contribute to longer lives, such as losing excess weight, quitting smoking, getting regular skin check-ups, and not ignoring mental health issues.

Read More about Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do

Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do

The surge in heat waves and extreme heat poses serious health risks for everyone but is a particular worry for older adults. What can you do to manage heat-related risks, especially if you have existing health conditions or take certain medications?

Read More about Do you know about these summer breathing hazards?
Do you know about these summer breathing hazards?

Do you know about these summer breathing hazards?

In the summertime, one of the chief contributors to symptom flares of lung problems is hot air, especially if it's also humid, stagnant, or very dry. Such weather might narrow the airways, making it much harder to breathe normally. This might occur because hot air irritates the nerves, widens blood vessels near the lungs, or causes people to breathe faster. To avoid breathing difficulty, doctors advise people with lung disease to follow strategies such as keeping their inhalers handy and staying in air-conditioned spaces.

Read More about Epidemic pleurodynia
Epidemic pleurodynia

Epidemic pleurodynia
Read More about Pleurisy and pleural effusion
Pleurisy and pleural effusion

Pleurisy and pleural effusion
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