Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Heart Health Archive
Articles
Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
According to a 2024 review, the ketogenic (keto) diet—which is high in fat and protein and low in carbohydrates—doesn't meet standards for a healthy diet and may not be safe for some people with heart disease.
Practical pointers about protein
Most healthy diets easily provide adequate amounts of protein. For optimal heart health, people should pay more attention to the quality rather than the quantity of protein they consume. However, people who take weight-loss drugs and those who have kidney disease may need to track their protein intake more closely. Everyone should aim to include plenty of plant-based sources of protein (such as beans, nuts, and soy-based foods like tofu and tempeh) in their diets.
Taming high triglycerides
Up to 30% of Americans have above-normal levels of triglycerides, which many studies have linked to a higher risk of heart disease. Lifestyle changes that can lower triglycerides include losing weight if needed; avoiding simple carbohydrates, sweets, and alcohol; cutting back on saturated fats; and doing regular exercise. For people whose levels remain high (especially those at risk for heart disease), medications such as fibrates or icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) may be helpful.
The lowdown on a low heart rate
A heart rate below 60 beats per minute, called bradycardia, is fairly common in people older than 70. The most common permanent cause is age-related degenerative changes in the heart's conduction system. Previous heart problems, including a heart attack or heart surgery, make the problem more likely. Medical issues including sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, and certain medications can also cause bradycardia. People experiencing a low heart rate and symptoms such as feeling dizzy, lightheaded, fatigued, or breathless should seek medical care right away.
Sleep and brain health: What's the connection?
Sleep problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and periodic limb movements can disrupt sleep. A lack of sleep or fragmented sleep can prevent people from getting enough restorative deep sleep and may cause unhealthy blood pressure surges. These problems may increase the risk of cerebrovascular disease (including stroke and unrecognized silent strokes) and cognitive issues.
Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts
People who routinely exercise far more than the federal activity guidelines recommend will likely reap heart and longevity benefits. But they should be sure not to neglect other heart-healthy habits, such as getting routine check-ups, keeping tabs on their risk factors, following a healthy diet, and paying attention to heart-related symptoms.
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
A thoracic aortic aneurysm (a weakened area in the wall of the upper section of the aorta) may require surgical repair if it grows too large. Aneurysms in the area called the descending aorta can sometimes be repaired with a less invasive endovascular technique.
Seeking a second opinion: When, why, and how?
A second opinion from a cardiologist may be helpful for people considering whether to undergo a specialized heart procedure. Such consultations may be increasingly appropriate as new, minimally invasive treatments for various heart problems become more widely available and more specialized. Others who might seek a second opinion include people with heart-related symptoms that persist despite treatment, who have been told they have no more options.
For controlling blood pressure, telemedicine may beat clinic visits
Telemedicine visits combined with self-measured blood pressure readings may help control high blood pressure better than traditional clinic visits, according to a 2024 study.
Combining cardio and strength exercises may lower heart risks
For improving cardiovascular risk, a workout that combines heart-pumping aerobic exercise and strength-based moves may be just as effective as an all-aerobic regimen, according to a 2024 study.
