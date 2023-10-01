As many as 60% of heart attacks go unnoticed when they occur. So-called silent heart attacks occur for a variety of reasons, including differences in pain perception and people not recognizing symptoms or dismissing them. People may assume heart attack symptoms are limited to the chest, but nerves in the heart can send signals to the surrounding nerves, causing pain that radiates to the stomach, back, neck, arm, or jaw. Sometimes people assume their chest pain is caused by a respiratory infection or heartburn when they're actually having a heart attack.