Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter?

A 2023 study found that between the 1930s and the mid-1980s, life expectancy in the United States was generally longer than in other wealthy nations. However, since the mid-1980s, the United States has been doing progressively and dramatically worse. Among many reasons for this change is the fact that the country doesn't make health care as widely available to all citizens as do other wealthy countries. For example, tens of millions of people in the United States do not have health insurance. Ultimately, it will be up to society to make health improvements nationwide.

Why do your prescription drugs cost so much?

The cost of a prescription drug can be very high, and several factors contribute to this. What can consumers do to reduce their drug costs, and what changes need to be made to make medications more affordable?

The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation

While the FDA rules for blood donation were revised twice in the last decade, one group — men who have sex with men — continued to be turned away from donating. Now new, evidence-based FDA rules will focus on individual risk rather than groupwide restrictions.

Medicare extends coverage of telehealth through 2024

In December 2022, Congress extended Medicare coverage of telehealth visits through the end of 2024. The extension will also cover telehealth visits with occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and audiologists.

Is pregnancy safe for everyone?

Simply being pregnant poses significant short-term and long-term risks to health, particularly in the US. Since the Supreme Court overturned a national constitutional right to abortion last year, choices around pregnancy have gotten even more complicated — and more dangerous for some.

Optimism, heart health, and longevity: Unraveling the link for Black Americans

Recent findings from the largest and longest-running study of risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Black Americans suggest that a positive outlook can lead to longer life. But while optimism may boost heart health and overall health, the full picture is more complicated.
The rising tide of dementia and the need for nondrug therapies

As the number of people living with dementia continues to increase, the hope that a medication will be able to slow the progression of the disease has not yet been successful. Meanwhile, research has also progressed in nonpharmacological treatments that can help people with memory issues and increase their comfort, potentially helping their families as well.
Wondering how much your medical care will cost? New rules could help

Even with insurance, the cost of a medical visit or procedure can be a mystery. Pricing varies widely depending on who your insurer is, which health plan you have, and exactly what that covers. Will new rules attempting to bring some transparency to the pricing structures of hospitals and other healthcare facilities help?

Does HIPAA prohibit questions about vaccination?

Privacy rules described in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prevent disclosure of certain health information to unauthorized people without your permission. Here are the basics on what HIPAA does and doesn't allow –– including whether it's legal to ask and answer questions about COVID-19 vaccination status.

Is our healthcare system broken?

The US healthcare system is expensive, complicated, dysfunctional — and broken. The system needs a major overhaul, and the arguments for this fall into a few broad categories: high costs, uneven access, and undue emphasis on areas of spending that do not directly benefit patients

