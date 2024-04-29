In 2024, the FDA approved the sale of pivmecillinam (Pivya), an antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. When the drug becomes available in 2025, it will join the lineup of existing first-line antibiotic treatments for UTIs, such as trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim) and nitrofurantoin (Macrobid). Doctors say having another treatment option on the same tier will be helpful, since some germs that cause UTIs have become resistant to existing antibiotics.