What can I do about urinary dribbling?

What can I do about urinary dribbling?

Dripping urine after going to the bathroom is common as men age, but a simple "milking" technique can help prevent this.

Ostomy: Life after colostomy or ileostomy

Ostomy: Life after colostomy or ileostomy
Anal fissures: Symptoms, causes, and treatment options

Anal fissures: Symptoms, causes, and treatment options
What can I do about my

What can I do about my "dribbling"?

Men can avoid "dribbling" (leakage of urine after using the bathroom) by manually pushing out remaining urine from their urethra and doing exercises to strengthen weak pelvic floor muscles.

The growing problem of an enlarged prostate gland

The growing problem of an enlarged prostate gland

New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?

New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?

In 2024, the FDA approved the sale of pivmecillinam (Pivya), an antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. When the drug becomes available in 2025, it will join the lineup of existing first-line antibiotic treatments for UTIs, such as trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim) and nitrofurantoin (Macrobid). Doctors say having another treatment option on the same tier will be helpful, since some germs that cause UTIs have become resistant to existing antibiotics.

Pelvic floor exercises: Help for incontinence, sexual health, and more

Pelvic floor exercises: Help for incontinence, sexual health, and more

Tips for traveling with incontinence

Tips for traveling with incontinence

Traveling long or short distances can be tricky for people who have incontinence. Certain strategies can help: avoiding bladder irritants (such as caffeinated or carbonated drinks), practicing urge suppression techniques, speaking with a doctor about medications that can ease an overactive bladder, wearing clothes with easy-to-use fasteners, wearing "bladder leak" underwear, packing important supplies such as a change of clothes or a portable urinal, using bathroom locator apps, and scheduling bathroom breaks.

Be a bladder boss

Be a bladder boss

Frequent urination—defined as urinating more than eight times during the day or more than once at night—is believed to affect millions of Americans. Contributors can include drinking excessive amounts of liquid, substances that act as diuretics or bladder irritants, certain medications, pregnancy, aging, various medical conditions, and anxiety. People should consider seeing a doctor if lifestyle changes don't reduce the number of times they urinate each day.

Natural ways to treat an enlarged prostate

Natural ways to treat an enlarged prostate
