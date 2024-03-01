The colonoscopy diet

A colonoscopy reigns as the gold standard screening test to look for colorectal cancer and other bowel problems. It's an outpatient procedure that allows your doctor to peek inside your colon using a thin, flexible tube with an attached camera; inspect the colon lining; and even remove potentially cancerous growths.

But the doctor's expertise isn't all that's needed to make the procedure a success. Your preparation — what you eat, and the way you clean out your gut beforehand — is essential to give your doctor the best view of the colon lining. And the post-procedure diet is important for your comfort and gut health. Here's what you need to know about a colonoscopy diet.