Eating ultra-processed food may shorten life span among older adults
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
It's widely known that a diet heavy in ultra-processed food is unhealthy, but it may even shorten your life span, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in July 2024.
The research drew on data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which tracked the diet and health of more than half a million adults ages 50 to 71 for almost 23 years. The researchers scored people's diets using a rating system that classifies foods according to the degree and type of processing used in their preparation.
The researchers found that people who consumed significant amounts of ultra-processed food were 10% more likely to die — especially from heart disease and diabetes — during the study's two-decade follow-up period than those who did not. These individuals also had an overall lower-quality diet and a greater body mass index than those who ate fewer ultra-processed foods. The ultra-processed foods consumed the most were sugar-sweetened beverages and processed meats, such as hot dogs, sausages, and deli meat.
