vegan diets that exclude all animal foods

vegetarian diets that avoid animal flesh

semi-vegetarian (or flexitarian) diets that significantly reduce animal foods

pescatarian diets that eliminate red meat and poultry.

About Harvard Medical School Guides

There is more than one way to eat a plant-based diet. This eating style can include a spectrum of plantcentric diet patterns:Traditional diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, tend to focus on more whole, minimally processed plant foods. Known for its well-documented health benefits, the Mediterranean diet is essentially a form of plant-based eating. Most of the diet consists of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and pulses (the edible seeds of legumes such as lentils, beans, and peas). Fish is the primary source of animal protein for those living near a coastline.Many people choose flexible diet patterns that fall somewhere in between these classifications. For example, some vegetarians may eat very few dairyproducts; some pescatarians may eat no other animal products, such as dairy products; and some semi-vegetarians are almost entirely vegetarian exceptwhen they dine out.What do these diets have in common? They certainly reduce animal food consumption, particularly red and processed meats. But these ways of eating also focus on what you do eat when you live the plant-based lifestyle: a wide array of whole plant foods that are rich in fiber, slow-digesting carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.In this report, we will describe the benefits of plant-based eating patterns for health and for the environment. We’ll also offer advice for how to increase plant-based foods in your diet, whether you want to adopt a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle or simply to consume less meat or more vegetables.Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in conjunction with Teresa Fung, ScD, RD, LDN, Adjunct Professor of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. [2023]

Harvard Medical School Guides delivers compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.