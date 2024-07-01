Pain
When walking becomes a pain
When leg pain cuts walking short, a circulation or nerve problem could be the reason.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Walking can be hampered for a number of reasons, such as arthritis, a joint injury, or muscle strain. With these conditions, you most often already have pain before you begin walking.
But if you are pain-free and then pain arises as you walk faster or longer, it could be a vascular or nerve cause, especially peripheral artery disease, sciatica, or lumbar spinal stenosis.
