Omega-3 foods: Incorporating healthy fats into your diet
Found in foods such as fish and nuts, omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat that your body can't make on its own. Learn why these healthy fats are important to your health, and how to get them.
Health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids
Don't let the name "fatty acid" fool you. Omega-3 fatty acids are good for your body. These healthy fats may help keep your heart healthy, protect against stroke, and offer other benefits for your health.
In fact, the American Heart Association (AHA) has recommended omega-3s from fish and fish oil for the past 20 years to reduce cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke, in people who already have cardiovascular disease.
Research shows that omega-3s are good for your health in several ways.
- Heart health. Omega-3s benefit the heart and blood vessels by reducing triglycerides, lowering the risk of arrhythmias, slowing plaque buildup in arteries, and slightly lowering blood pressure.
- Arthritis. Omega-3s may help alleviate symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.
- Brain and eye development.Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids, particularly a type of omega-3 known as DHA, are important for the development of brain and visual functions.
- Disease prevention. Studies suggest that people who consume more omega-3s may have a lower risk of developing age-related macular degeneration. Research has been mixed on whether omega-3s reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Increase your omega-3 intake through diet
You can get omega-3s from the foods you eat, especially fatty fish and some plant foods.
The three forms of omega-3s are:
- alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
- eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)
- docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).
ALA is found mainly in plant oils such as canola oil and flaxseed oil, while seafood is the best source of EPA and DHA. Some foods, such as eggs, yogurt, and milk, may be fortified with omega-3s. Your body can convert small amounts of ALA into EPA and DHA, but not enough to support your body's needs.
The best approach to getting omega-3s in your diet is to include nuts, seeds, and healthy oils in your diet, along with fish and other omega-3 fortified foods. This approach can help you get a variety of healthy fats.
Fatty fish: The ultimate source of omega-3s
EPA- and DHA-rich fatty fish is an excellent source of omega-3s. The AHA advises eating at least two servings of fatty fish, or fish rich in omega-3s, per week. Each serving should be about 3 ounces.
Examples of fatty fish include:
- salmon
- mackerel
- trout
- sardines
- sea bass.
Plant-based omega-3 foods
ALA-rich foods include plant-based oils, seeds, and nuts such as:
- flaxseeds and flaxseed oil
- chia seeds
- walnuts
- canola oil
- soybean oil.
Among plant-based foods, ground flaxseeds and flaxseed oil have the highest amounts of ALA. An easy way to boost your intake of ALA-rich foods is to sprinkle ground flaxseeds on granola, snack on nuts during the day, or try chia pudding as a snack.
Omega-3 supplements: What to consider
Omega-3 supplements may be derived from:
- fish oil
- fish liver oil (such as cod liver oil)
- algal oils (vegetarian).
Side effects of omega-3 supplements are typically mild but may include unpleasant breath, bad-smelling sweat, headache, heartburn, nausea, and diarrhea. The FDA recommends limiting total EPA and DHA from supplements to no more than 5 grams per day.
Omega-3 supplements can have an anticoagulant effect, which means they decrease the ability of your blood to clot. This effect can compound the effect of an anticoagulant medication like warfarin (Coumadin) or apixaban (Eliquis). Anyone taking an anticoagulant medication should check with their doctor first before taking an omega-3 supplement.
Most health experts agree whole foods, which contain a range of nutrients, are the best source of omega-3s.
