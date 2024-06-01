Mind & Mood

Mediterranean diet may help ease depression

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo of an assortment of healthy foods that are found in the Mediterranean diet, including salmon, olives, tomatoes, peppers, avocado, and whole-grain bread

Consuming a Mediterranean diet — which emphasizes plant-based dishes and healthy fats — helps ease depression symptoms in people with the mood condition, a new research review suggests.

The analysis, published online Jan. 14, 2024, by Nutrition Reviews, involved 1,507 adults ages 22 to 53 (72% women) with depression characterized as mild, moderate, or severe. Researchers evaluated five earlier randomized, controlled trials lasting between six and 48 weeks in which some participants were advised how to change eating habits to follow a Mediterranean-style diet, which is rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, fish, and olive oil. These participants were educated about the diet using various methods, including individual counseling and cooking workshops. Study participants in the control groups, who weren't advised on the Mediterranean diet, consumed their regular diet or took placebo supplements. Participants who followed a Mediterranean diet experienced a greater reduction in depression symptoms than those in control groups.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch.
About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
Depression Healthy Eating

