Mediterranean diet may help ease depression
Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Consuming a Mediterranean diet — which emphasizes plant-based dishes and healthy fats — helps ease depression symptoms in people with the mood condition, a new research review suggests.
The analysis, published online Jan. 14, 2024, by Nutrition Reviews, involved 1,507 adults ages 22 to 53 (72% women) with depression characterized as mild, moderate, or severe. Researchers evaluated five earlier randomized, controlled trials lasting between six and 48 weeks in which some participants were advised how to change eating habits to follow a Mediterranean-style diet, which is rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, fish, and olive oil. These participants were educated about the diet using various methods, including individual counseling and cooking workshops. Study participants in the control groups, who weren't advised on the Mediterranean diet, consumed their regular diet or took placebo supplements. Participants who followed a Mediterranean diet experienced a greater reduction in depression symptoms than those in control groups.
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
