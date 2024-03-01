Heart Health
Television watching in young adults linked to later heart-related risks
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Watching lots of television during young adulthood was linked to increased rates of obesity and other risk factors for heart disease, according to a new report.
The study, which began in the mid-1980s and lasted 30 years, included 4,318 adults. Starting in the fifth year of the study, researchers asked participants about their viewing habits every five years.
