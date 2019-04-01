Healthy aging and longevity

Does exercising at night affect sleep?

On call

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

d43fec1e-6469-421a-99ea-3e4f5212d412

Q. I have heard that you should not exercise at night because it can cause sleep problems. Is this true?

A. Traditionally, experts have recommended not exercising at night as part of good sleep hygiene. However, a small study, published in Sports Medicine suggests that some people can exercise in the evening as long as they avoid vigorous activity for at least one hour before bedtime.

The researchers examined 23 studies that evaluated sleep onset and quality in healthy adults who performed a single session of evening exercise compared with similar adults who did not. They found that not only did evening exercise not affect sleep, it seemed to help people fall asleep faster and spend more time in deep sleep. However, those who did high-intensity exercise - such as interval training - less than one hour before bedtime took longer to fall asleep and had poorer sleep quality.

Despite the findings in this particular study, I generally recommend against strenuous physical activity for at least two hours before getting into bed.

In addition to regular exercise, you can help achieving quality sleep by doing the following:

  • Set a regular bedtime and adopt a relaxing bedtime routine.
  • Turn off devices that give off light, such as the TV, computer, and phone, at least 15 to 30 minutes before bedtime.
  • Be sure your bed is comfortable and your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool.
  • Don't take long naps during the day. If you need a nap, restrict it to 20 to 30 minutes in the early afternoon.
  • If you can't fall asleep after 15 to 20 minutes, go to another room. Read quietly with a dim light until you feel sleepy.

Image: © Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Related Topics

The ideal stretching routine featured image

Staying Healthy

The ideal stretching routine
5 of the best exercises you can ever do featured image

Staying Healthy

5 of the best exercises you can ever do
Improving your mobility featured image

Exercise and Fitness

Improving your mobility
Exercise and Fitness Sleep

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.