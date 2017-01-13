Exercise & Fitness
The 4 most important types of exercise
Strengthening, stretching, balance, and aerobic exercises will keep you active, mobile, and feeling great.
Exercise is key to good health. But we tend to limit ourselves to one or two types of activity. People do what they enjoy, or what feels the most effective, so some aspects of exercise and fitness may be ignored. In reality, we should all be doing aerobics, stretching, strengthening, and balance exercises. Here, we list what you need to know about each exercise type and offer examples to try, with a doctor's okay.
1. Aerobic exercise
Aerobic exercise, which speeds up your heart rate and breathing, is important for many body functions. It gives your heart and lungs a workout and increases endurance. If you're too winded to walk up a flight of stairs, you need to see your doctor for a medical evaluation. If it's just because you are deconditioned, then you will need more aerobic exercise to help condition your heart and lungs and get enough blood to your muscles to help them work efficiently.
Aerobic exercise also helps relax blood vessel walls, lower blood pressure, burn body fat, lower blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and boost mood. Combined with weight loss, it can also lower "bad" LDL cholesterol levels. Over the long term, aerobic exercise reduces your risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, breast and colon cancer, depression, and falls.
Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity. Try brisk walking, swimming, jogging, cycling, dancing, or classes like step aerobics.
|
Marching in place
|
Starting position: Stand tall with your feet together and arms at your sides.
Tips and techniques:
Make it easier: March slower and don't lift your knees as high.
2. Strength training
As we age, we lose muscle mass. Strength training builds it back. Regular strength training will help you feel more confident and capable of daily tasks like carrying groceries, gardening, and lifting heavier objects around the house. Strength training will also help you stand up from a chair, get up off the floor, and go upstairs.
Strengthening your muscles not only makes you stronger, but also stimulates bone growth, lowers blood sugar, assists with weight control, improves balance and posture, and reduces stress and pain in the lower back and joints.
A physical therapist or certified personal trainer can design a strength training program that you can do two to three times a week at a gym, at home, or at work. It will likely include body weight exercises like squats, push-ups, and lunges, and exercises involving resistance from a weight, a band, or a weight machine.
It's important to feel some muscle fatigue at the end of the exercise to make sure you are working or training the muscle group effectively.
|
Squat
|
|
Starting position: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, arms at your sides.
Tips and techniques:
Make it easier: Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet hip-width apart and arms crossed over your chest. Tighten your abdominal muscles and stand up. Slowly sit down with control.
3. Stretching
Stretching helps maintain flexibility. We often overlook that in youth when our muscles are healthier. But aging leads to a loss of flexibility in the muscles and tendons. Muscles shorten and don't function properly. That increases the risk for muscle cramps and pain, muscle damage, strains, joint pain, and falling, and it also makes it tough to get through daily activities, such as bending down to tie your shoes.
Likewise, stretching the muscles routinely makes them longer and more flexible, which increases your range of motion and reduces pain and the risk for injury.
Aim for a program of stretching every day or at least three or four times per week.
Warm up your muscles first, with a few minutes of dynamic stretches—repetitive motion such as marching in place or arm circles. That gets blood and oxygen to muscles, and makes them amenable to change.
Then perform static stretches (holding a stretch position for up to 60 seconds) for the calves, the hamstrings, hip flexors, quadriceps, and the muscles of the shoulders, neck, and lower back.
However, don't push a stretch into the painful range. That tightens the muscle and is counterproductive.
|
Single knee rotation
Starting position: Lie on your back with your legs extended on the floor.
Tips and techniques:
4. Balance exercises
Improving your balance makes you feel steadier on your feet and helps prevent falls. It's especially important as we get older, when the systems that help us maintain balance—our vision, our inner ear, and our leg muscles and joints—tend to break down. The good news is that training your balance can help prevent and reverse these losses.
Many senior centers and gyms offer balance-focused exercise classes, such as tai chi or yoga. It's never too early to start this type of exercise, even if you feel you don't have balance problems.
You can also go to a physical therapist, who can determine your current balance abilities and prescribe specific exercises to target your areas of weakness. That's especially important if you've had a fall or a near-fall, or if you have a fear of falling.
Typical balance exercises include standing on one foot or walking heel to toe, with your eyes open or closed. The physical therapist may also have you focus on joint flexibility, walking on uneven surfaces, and strengthening leg muscles with exercises such as squats and leg lifts. Get the proper training before attempting any of these exercises at home.
|
Standing knee lift
|
|
Starting position: Stand up straight with your feet together and your hands on your hips.
Movement: Lift your left knee toward the ceiling as high as is comfortable or until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Hold, then slowly lower your knee to the starting position.
Repeat the exercise 3-5 times.
Then perform the exercise 3-5 times with your right leg.
Tips and techniques:
Make it easier: Hold on to the back of a chair or counter with one hand.
Make it harder: Lower your leg all the way to the floor without touching it. Just as it is about to touch, lift your leg up again.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.