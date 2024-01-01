Diseases & Conditions

Will eating red meat bring on diabetes?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a plate of lamb chops surrounded by potatoes and vegetables

It's well established that eating red meat (processed or unprocessed) is linked to increased risks for colorectal cancer. And now a Harvard study published online Oct. 19, 2023, by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that eating red meat each week — even just a little — is tied to increased diabetes risks. Researchers analyzed information from more than 216,000 men and women (average age 46 when the study began) who answered questions about their health and diet every few years, for up to 36 years. Compared with people who reported eating the least red meat each week, people who reported eating the most had a 62% higher risk of developing diabetes. For each additional daily serving of processed red meat (such as bacon or a hot dog), participants had a 46% greater risk of diabetes. The risk was 24% higher for each additional daily serving of unprocessed red meat (like pork, beef, or lamb). The good news: swapping one daily serving of red meat for another protein (such as nuts or beans) was tied to a much lower risk of getting diabetes.

Image: © Darius Dzinnik/500px/Getty Images

Diabetes Healthy Eating

