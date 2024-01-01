Will eating red meat bring on diabetes?

It's well established that eating red meat (processed or unprocessed) is linked to increased risks for colorectal cancer. And now a Harvard study published online Oct. 19, 2023, by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that eating red meat each week — even just a little — is tied to increased diabetes risks. Researchers analyzed information from more than 216,000 men and women (average age 46 when the study began) who answered questions about their health and diet every few years, for up to 36 years. Compared with people who reported eating the least red meat each week, people who reported eating the most had a 62% higher risk of developing diabetes. For each additional daily serving of processed red meat (such as bacon or a hot dog), participants had a 46% greater risk of diabetes. The risk was 24% higher for each additional daily serving of unprocessed red meat (like pork, beef, or lamb). The good news: swapping one daily serving of red meat for another protein (such as nuts or beans) was tied to a much lower risk of getting diabetes.

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

To continue reading this article, you must log in .

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.