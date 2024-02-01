Diseases & Conditions
Red meat may raise diabetes risk
Eating more red meat is linked to higher risk of developing diabetes, a new analysis suggests.
The Harvard-led study, published online Oct. 19, 2023, by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, tracked the eating habits of nearly 217,000 people (81% women) for up to 36 years. Participants were split into five groups according to the amount of red meat they ate. Those who regularly ate the highest amounts — averaging about a serving each day — were 53% more likely to develop diabetes than those who ate the least red meat. But participants who substituted one serving per day of nuts or legumes for red meat were 30% less likely to develop diabetes.
The study was observational, meaning it didn't prove that eating more red meat causes diabetes — only that an association exists. But study authors said the findings reinforce recommendations to limit red meat consumption and eat plant-based proteins instead to help prevent diabetes and heart disease.
