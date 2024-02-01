Diseases & Conditions

Red meat may raise diabetes risk

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

cropped photo showing hands holding knife and fork cutting a piece of steak on a cutting board

Eating more red meat is linked to higher risk of developing diabetes, a new analysis suggests.

The Harvard-led study, published online Oct. 19, 2023, by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, tracked the eating habits of nearly 217,000 people (81% women) for up to 36 years. Participants were split into five groups according to the amount of red meat they ate. Those who regularly ate the highest amounts — averaging about a serving each day — were 53% more likely to develop diabetes than those who ate the least red meat. But participants who substituted one serving per day of nuts or legumes for red meat were 30% less likely to develop diabetes.

The study was observational, meaning it didn't prove that eating more red meat causes diabetes — only that an association exists. But study authors said the findings reinforce recommendations to limit red meat consumption and eat plant-based proteins instead to help prevent diabetes and heart disease.

Image: © kajakiki/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals. Her work has … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

