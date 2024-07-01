Diseases & Conditions

Do you really have a drug allergy?

It's best to confirm a suspected medication allergy with an expert.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a doctor and a patient having a conversation in an exam room; both are sitting on opposite sides of a table or desk, view is over the doctor's shoulder, patient is holding a medication bottle

If you've always thought you had a medication allergy, there's a chance that you actually don't. Quite frequently, people are mistaken about such conditions.

For example, as many as 10% of people say they're allergic to penicillin, a large class of antibiotics used to fight infection. But studies suggest that 90% of those people don't have true penicillin allergies.

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Allergies Medications

You might also be interested in…

Controlling Your Allergies

Whether you get skin rashes, itchy eyes, wheezy airways, or a runny nose, an allergic response is no fun, and is sometimes dangerous. In Controlling Your Allergies, you'll learn to identify your allergic symptoms, pinpoint your triggers, distinguish between intolerance and allergy, and choose the best treatment for your particular type of allergy.
Read More

