Could this diet ward off COVID?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

A study published online Jan. 9, 2024, by BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health suggests that following a vegetarian or plant-based diet — higher in vegetables, legumes, and nuts, and lower in dairy foods and meat — is tied to lower risks of getting COVID-19. Researchers evaluated the self-reported information of more than 700 people in Brazil who were surveyed in 2022 about their health, medical history (including COVID vaccines), and diet. About 400 people said they regularly consumed meat. About 300 people said they ate a plant-based diet (either a "flexitarian" diet that included some meat or a strict diet that excluded some or all animal products). Almost half of the study participants reported having had COVID. But plant-based eaters were 39% less likely to have had a COVID infection, compared with meat eaters. Researchers speculate that plant-based diets might offer some protection against the virus due to beneficial plant chemicals. While the evidence that plant-based diets protect against getting COVID-19 is not yet solid, it is clear that plant-based diets help stave off many chronic diseases.

