Warding off germs this winter: What's helpful, what's not

If we've learned anything about harmful microbes in the past few years, it's that we need to be proactive about avoiding them. That's especially true during the winter months, when we see an increase in cases of common colds, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and "stomach" bugs (such as norovirus).

How vigilant do you need to be to escape infection from those bugs this winter? It's time to learn what does and doesn't keep you safe, so you can decide which habits to keep and which to let go.