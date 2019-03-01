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Do all skin cancers have to be removed?

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16d1b7ef-01b8-4b00-bf9b-5f6abf1da293Do small skin cancers that are not melanoma still need to be removed, or is it safe to just watch them and leave them alone?

So, yes, most nonmelanoma skin cancers are "benign," in that they are unlikely to metastasize (spread) and pose a threat to your life. But that doesn't mean it's fine to ignore them. They should always be removed.

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