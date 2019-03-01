Do all skin cancers have to be removed?
Ask the doctor
So, yes, most nonmelanoma skin cancers are "benign," in that they are unlikely to metastasize (spread) and pose a threat to your life. But that doesn't mean it's fine to ignore them. They should always be removed.
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