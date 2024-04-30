photo of Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Monique Tello is a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of research and academic affairs for the MGH DGM Healthy Lifestyle Program, clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, and author of the evidence-based lifestyle change guide Healthy Habits for Your Heart. She completed a combined internal medicine and pediatrics residency training program at Yale/New Haven Hospital. After residency, she earned a master’s in public health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and fellowship in general internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She is half Latina, speaks Spanish, and maintains a close relationship with her extended family in Guatemala. She is married to local sports broadcaster Bob Socci, and they have two young children, one with autism. She writes a popular blog, www.DrMoniqueTello.com, about achieving balance, health, and wellness from the perspective of doctor and mother.

Posts by Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Long-lasting healthy changes: Doable and worthwhile featured image

Staying Healthy

Long-lasting healthy changes: Doable and worthwhile
Does exercise help protect against severe COVID-19? featured image

Staying Healthy

Does exercise help protect against severe COVID-19?
My COVID-19 vaccine story –– and what happened next featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

My COVID-19 vaccine story –– and what happened next
Intermittent fasting: Does a new study show downsides — or not? featured image

Nutrition

Intermittent fasting: Does a new study show downsides — or not?
Lifestyle medicine for all: Healthy food comes first featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Lifestyle medicine for all: Healthy food comes first
Protesting in the time of COVID-19 featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Protesting in the time of COVID-19
Better heart health in eight weeks? Double down on fruits and veggies featured image

Heart Health

Better heart health in eight weeks? Double down on fruits and veggies
6 self-care steps for a pandemic — always important, now essential featured image

Exercise & Fitness

6 self-care steps for a pandemic — always important, now essential
Go figure: A healthy eating approach helps people be healthy featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Go figure: A healthy eating approach helps people be healthy
Five healthy habits net more healthy years featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Five healthy habits net more healthy years
Menopause and insomnia: Could a low-GI diet help? featured image

Nutrition

Menopause and insomnia: Could a low-GI diet help?
Brain health rests on heart health: Guidelines for lifestyle changes featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Brain health rests on heart health: Guidelines for lifestyle changes
Activity: It all counts featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Activity: It all counts
Eating breakfast won’t help you lose weight, but skipping it might not either featured image

Nutrition

Eating breakfast won’t help you lose weight, but skipping it might not either
Can you strong-arm diabetes? featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Can you strong-arm diabetes?
Fat is more than calorie storage featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Fat is more than calorie storage
A positive mindset can help your heart featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

A positive mindset can help your heart
Going Mediterranean to prevent heart disease featured image

Staying Healthy

Going Mediterranean to prevent heart disease
Heart disease and breast cancer: Can women cut risk for both? featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Heart disease and breast cancer: Can women cut risk for both?
Eat more plants, fewer animals featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Eat more plants, fewer animals
What's good for the heart is good for the mind featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

What's good for the heart is good for the mind
Behavioral weight loss programs are effective, but where to find them? featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Behavioral weight loss programs are effective, but where to find them?
Love those legumes! featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Love those legumes!
Trauma-informed care: What it is, and why it’s important featured image

Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Trauma-informed care: What it is, and why it’s important
Result 1 - 24 of 57

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.