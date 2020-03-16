Harvard Health Blog

Go figure: A healthy eating approach helps people be healthy

healthy-eating
By , Contributor

I usually counsel my patients that the best diet for weight loss is not really a “diet,” but rather a healthy approach to eating that makes them feel good and that is good for their body.

I love when the research supports my advice, as did results from the SWIFT (Support strategies for Whole-food diets, Intermittent Fasting and Training) study.

Study looks at three popular diets

The SWIFT study of 250 overweight adults was intended to compare different types of weight loss support (daily self-weighing, regular phone calls, hunger training, or dietary self-monitoring) using the Mediterranean diet, paleo diet, or intermittent fasting (IF). A side study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, specifically looked at adherence and outcomes (weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and inflammation level) of these diets after 12 months.

Participants were allowed to choose their diet, and most (54.4%) chose IF; 27.2% chose the Mediterranean diet; and 18.4% chose the paleo diet. Participants were randomly and evenly assigned to one of the four different weight loss supports only after they chose their preferred diet. In addition, they all received 30 minutes of one-on-one education and written resources specific to whatever diet they chose, as well as a more general pamphlet describing behavioral strategies for weight loss, including tips on everything from food shopping to stress management to sleep and exercise.

Those choosing IF followed the 5:2 protocol, which means drastically reducing food intake for any two of five days of the week (down to 500 calories for women and 700 calories for men). The Mediterranean dieters emphasized fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and olive oil with moderate fish, chicken, eggs, and dairy, and with an allowance of one glass of wine per day for women and two per day for men. The paleo diet emphasized fruits and vegetables, animal proteins, coconut products, butter, and olive oil, along with some nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Some diets may be easier to stick to than others

After 12 months, more participants were able to stick with the Mediterranean diet (57%) and IF (54%) than the paleo diet (35%). Even with the imperfect adherence to any one diet, everyone lost weight (an average of 6.2 pounds with the Mediterranean diet, 8.8 pounds with IF, and 4 pounds with the paleo diet). Those who stuck with their diet lost an average of one to three pounds more.

Some diets had other benefits as well. Those in the Mediterranean diet and IF groups enjoyed significant drops in blood pressures, and those in the Mediterranean diet group also had a significant, healthy drop in blood sugars.

This study was not perfect. You could argue, as these authors do, that the fact that participants chose their preferred diet is a good thing, as it could theoretically improve adherence. However, it also resulted in very different-sized groups to start with. The varying adherence and exercise option choices were adjusted for as well as possible. And the study relied heavily on self-reporting, which is always iffy.

Healthy eating patterns have benefits beyond weight loss

But we can still learn a great deal here. The Mediterranean approach to eating (which can be easily modified to suit any country or cultural food preferences) has mountains of research behind it. This is the dietary approach that is the most well-studied, and it is associated with lower risks for diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, dementia, cancer, and other ailments. The lower blood pressures and blood sugars seen in this study further support previous findings.

IF is a newer approach that is just now becoming better studied, and the emerging evidence is encouraging. IF makes intuitive and physiologic sense, and is relatively easy (certainly uncomplicated) to incorporate into day-to-day life, with potential positive health effects beyond weight loss. The timing of the fast can be adjusted for individual preferences and schedules. For example, the 16:8 IF protocol calls for completing the last meal by 7 pm and not eating again until at least 11 am the next day. This works well for folks like me who are happy with just a coffee in the morning. Others may prefer to eat at 7 am and fast after 3 pm, which is fine as well.

The paleo diet was the least successful diet in this study. Any eating approach that completely eliminates entire large food groups such as grains, and instead emphasizes meat and animal products, is going to be more difficult to follow, more expensive, and more likely to cause heart disease.

The bottom line

In summary, the best diet for weight loss is not a diet at all, but rather a healthy approach to eating that you can adopt for life. My suggestion is to try combining a whole-foods, plant-based eating approach (like the Mediterranean diet) with some form of IF. Enjoy celebrations, be active, manage stress, and get enough sleep.

About the Author

photo of Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Monique Tello, MD, MPH, Contributor

Dr. Monique Tello is a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of research and academic affairs for the MGH DGM Healthy Lifestyle Program, clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, and author of the evidence-based lifestyle … See Full Bio
View all posts by Monique Tello, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

A Guide to Healthy Eating: Strategies, tips, and recipes to help you make better food choices

Eat real food. That’s the essence of today’s nutrition message. Our knowledge of nutrition has come full circle, back to eating food that is as close as possible to the way nature made it. Based on a solid foundation of current nutrition science, Harvard’s Special Health Report A Guide to Healthy Eating: Strategies, tips, and recipes to help you make better food choices​ describes how to eat for optimum health.

Read More

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Can berberine help me lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Diet & Weight Loss

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.