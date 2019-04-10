Harvard Health Blog

Can you strong-arm diabetes?

By , Contributor

iStock-133327948

There is a strong link between diabetes and fitness. Many studies have shown that people with type 2 diabetes lose more muscle mass and strength over time than people with normal blood sugars. This is thought to be a major reason why diabetes is associated with functional limitation, impaired mobility, and loss of independence. Studies have also shown that combining aerobic and resistance training can not only improve blood sugars in people who have diabetes, but can also prevent diabetes from developing.

For these reasons, scientists are very interested in the relationship between diabetes and fitness, teasing out the differences between muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness.

In a 2019 study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, researchers looked at 4,681 adults, measured their muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, and followed them over about eight years. Both upper and lower body muscle strength were measured using bench and leg presses at increasing loads, and participants were scored as having low, medium, or high strength based on the maximum weight lifted per kilogram of body weight.

They found that those with medium strength had a 32% reduced risk of developing diabetes than those with low strength. This is all fine and good and consistent with prior research. However, they did not see that those with high strength had any further reduction of diabetes risk. As a matter of fact, there was no association at all.

How could this be?

The authors focus largely on the also very important cardiorespiratory fitness factor. They point out that those participants with medium strength also tended to have good cardiorespiratory fitness, with good correlation between the two. However, in the low and high strength groups, it was a bit of a mix, with some people in the low strength group having high cardiorespiratory fitness, and vice versa. They point out that there may be added benefit to having both good muscle strength and good cardiorespiratory fitness, not just good muscle strength alone.

But another consideration is how things like strength and cardiorespiratory fitness are measured. It's important to note that just about every study looking at muscle strength uses a different method than this study. Hand grip strength is very common, for example. One large 2018 study of 8,208 Korean adults found that stronger hand grip strength was significantly associated with lower fasting blood sugars, HbA1c levels, and fasting insulin levels (all markers of prediabetes and diabetes). It's possible that hand grip is somehow a superior method of measuring strength than bench and leg press, or vice versa.

Maybe cardiorespiratory fitness is the more important factor after all?

This has been found to be particularly important in diabetes prevention. One large 2018 study out of Japan looked specifically at cardiorespiratory fitness (as measured by oxygen uptake while exercising on a cycle ergometer) in 7,804 men, and followed them over about 20 years, checking several times to see if anyone developed diabetes. They found that higher cardiorespiratory fitness was significantly associated with lower risk of developing diabetes at all follow-up periods. This is a pretty powerful association, though it would be good to do this study in women and in other ethnic groups.

Let's look at the big picture

Being in good overall shape, meaning having both decent muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness, is just good for you. Both can very likely lower your risk of developing diabetes, and even if you have diabetes, being fit can improve your blood sugars.

Follow me on Twitter @drmoniquetello

Resources

Association of Muscular Strength and Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes. Mayo Clinic Proceedings, March 11, 2019.

Accelerated Loss of Skeletal Muscle Strength in Older Adults with Type 2 Diabetes. Diabetes Care, June 2007.

Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Show a Greater Decline in Muscle Mass, Muscle Strength, and Functional Capacity With Aging. Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, August 2013.

Muscle dysfunction in type 2 diabetes: a major threat to patient's mobility and independence. Acta Diabetologica, December 2016.

Effects of Aerobic and Resistance Training on Hemoglobin A1c Levels in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes. JAMA, November 24, 2010.

Association between muscle strength and type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults in Korea. Medicine, June 2018.

Long-term Impact of Cardiorespiratory Fitness on Type 2 Diabetes Incidence: A Cohort Study of Japanese Men. Journal of Epidemiology, May 5, 2018.

About the Author

photo of Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Monique Tello, MD, MPH, Contributor

Dr. Monique Tello is a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of research and academic affairs for the MGH DGM Healthy Lifestyle Program, clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, and author of the evidence-based lifestyle … See Full Bio
View all posts by Monique Tello, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Living Well with Diabetes

Living Well with Diabetes helps you better understand and manage your diabetes. It includes detailed, updated information about medications and alternative treatments for diabetes, and a special section on weight-loss strategies. You’ll also learn the basics of how your body metabolizes sugar, how and when to monitor your blood sugar, and how to cope with both short- and long-term complications of the disease. Most importantly, you’ll see that it’s not just possible to live with diabetes — it’s possible to live well.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.