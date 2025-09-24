5 timeless habits for better health
Arianna Mitropoulos, DPT
Contributor
Arianna Mitropoulos is a board-certified pelvic health physical therapist and clinical specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She received her doctor of physical therapy degree from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions. Her clinical interests include management of chronic pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, and optimizing rehabilitation in gender-affirming care.
