photo of Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing personalized cardiovascular care with an emphasis on early disease detection and prevention. She specializes in cardiac lifestyle assessment and women’s cardiovascular disease. Her passion is preventative cardiovascular health and identifying how simple lifestyle changes promote healing and wellness. She trained in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and completed a Fellowship in Cardiology at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Cardiology. She is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and Board Eligible in Echocardiography.

Posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Omega-3 fatty acids and the heart: New evidence, more questions featured image

Heart Health

Omega-3 fatty acids and the heart: New evidence, more questions
Aggressive hypertension treatment does not lead to dangerous drops in blood pressure featured image

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Aggressive hypertension treatment does not lead to dangerous drops in blood pressure
Stress and the heart: Lessons from the pandemic featured image

Heart Health

Stress and the heart: Lessons from the pandemic
Lifestyle changes are important for managing atrial fibrillation featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Lifestyle changes are important for managing atrial fibrillation
Are statins enough? When to consider PCSK9 inhibitors featured image

Heart Health

Are statins enough? When to consider PCSK9 inhibitors
Will a good night’s sleep help my heart? featured image

Heart Health

Will a good night’s sleep help my heart?
Recognizing and treating depression may help improve heart health featured image

Heart Health

Recognizing and treating depression may help improve heart health
Good news for those with type 2 diabetes: Healthy lifestyle matters featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Good news for those with type 2 diabetes: Healthy lifestyle matters
Result 1 - 8 of 8

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.