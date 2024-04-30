Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Contributor
Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing personalized cardiovascular care with an emphasis on early disease detection and prevention. She specializes in cardiac lifestyle assessment and women’s cardiovascular disease. Her passion is preventative cardiovascular health and identifying how simple lifestyle changes promote healing and wellness. She trained in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and completed a Fellowship in Cardiology at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Cardiology. She is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and Board Eligible in Echocardiography.
Posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Heart Health
Omega-3 fatty acids and the heart: New evidence, more questions
Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Aggressive hypertension treatment does not lead to dangerous drops in blood pressure
Heart Health
Stress and the heart: Lessons from the pandemic
Exercise & Fitness
Lifestyle changes are important for managing atrial fibrillation
Heart Health
Are statins enough? When to consider PCSK9 inhibitors
Heart Health
Will a good night’s sleep help my heart?
Heart Health
Recognizing and treating depression may help improve heart health
Exercise & Fitness
Good news for those with type 2 diabetes: Healthy lifestyle matters
