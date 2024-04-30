Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing personalized cardiovascular care with an emphasis on early disease detection and prevention. She specializes in cardiac lifestyle assessment and women’s cardiovascular disease. Her passion is preventative cardiovascular health and identifying how simple lifestyle changes promote healing and wellness. She trained in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and completed a Fellowship in Cardiology at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Cardiology. She is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and Board Eligible in Echocardiography.