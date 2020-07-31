Exercise & Fitness

Lifestyle changes are important for managing atrial fibrillation

healthy-lifestyle-healthy-heart
By , Contributor

Atrial fibrillation (afib) is a common heart rhythm disorder in which the upper chambers of the heart (the atria) beat fast and irregularly. Afib commonly causes recurrent symptoms, usually palpitations and shortness of breath, and can negatively affect quality of life. Afib also substantially increases the risk of stroke, and is also associated with heart failure, high blood pressure, and diabetes. People with afib routinely require lifelong treatment with blood thinners, to prevent blood clots that can lead to strokes.

Doctors are only recently understanding the importance of lifestyle factors in treating afib. Modifiable lifestyle factors are so important and under-recognized that the American Heart Association (AHA) recently released a scientific statement summarizing the latest research on this topic. The AHA wants both doctors and patients to understand the relationship between lifestyle and afib, and to work as a team to put these lifestyle factors into practice. Following is a discussion of important lifestyle factors, how they may impact afib, and what you can do.

Obesity

One of the strongest factors associated with afib is body weight. Obesity (defined as body mass index [BMI] > 30) has been shown in multiple studies to be linked to the development of afib. Obesity is associated with changes to electrical signaling within the atria, as well as structural changes to the heart’s upper chambers. Overeating can also cause inflammation via changes in hormone and cell-signaling pathways in the atria. Several studies have shown that as we gain weight, fat is deposited in the heart (as well as other places throughout the body), and this can trigger arrhythmias, most commonly afib.

Obesity can also be a cause of new or worsening hypertension (high blood pressure), which promotes further structural changes in the heart. Obesity also can cause obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, both of which independently increase risk of afib.

The good news is that for people who are overweight or obese, just a 10% reduction in weight seems to improve symptoms related to afib.

Exercise

For decades cardiologists have encouraged people to exercise, because exercise reduces the risk of dying from cardiovascular causes. Not only is exercise good, but physical inactivity is actually detrimental; a sedentary lifestyle contributes to afib and may actually be an independent predictor of this condition. The AHA recommends 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, to improve cardiovascular health. Regular exercise helps to prevent atrial fibrillation and, if you already have afib, reduces symptoms and improves afib-related quality of life.

If you are not already exercising, talk to your physician about starting a low-intensity exercise program. Brisk walking is a great form of moderate exercise and allows for physical distancing. Start with 20 minutes a day and gradually increase your pace and duration to achieve at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity.

Sleep disorders

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder in which people stop breathing for short periods while they are sleeping. It is the most common form of sleep-disordered breathing and is strongly associated with cardiovascular disease. There is also a very high prevalence of OSA in people with afib, and recurrence of afib symptoms is higher in people with more severe OSA.

Cardiologists now routinely screen people with recurrent afib symptoms for OSA. Treating OSA with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) appears to improve afib symptoms.

If you experience afib symptoms, ask your doctors if you should have a sleep study to check for OSA.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a known risk factor for atrial fibrillation, and there is mounting evidence that the old adage “less is more” may be true for drinking if you have afib. A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found less afib when patients decreased or abstained from alcohol.

If you have afib, try cutting back on alcohol, or even not drinking at all. Talk to your doctor if you are having trouble reducing your alcohol consumption.

Diabetes

The risk of afib is higher in patients with type 2 diabetes. While the mechanism is not well understood, it’s likely that elevated blood sugars directly damage the heart and promote structural, electrical, and autonomic changes within the heart tissue.

The good news is that better blood sugar control improves both the severity and frequency of afib symptoms. Lifestyle changes that promote exercise and limit inactivity can also help with weight loss and blood sugar control.

Diet

Dietary changes can translate into weight loss, and also help to control blood sugar if you have diabetes. Changing your diet can be challenging, but eating less processed foods and more fresh vegetables and fruit is a good starting place. Target bad habits, like snacking or eating out of boredom. And consider transitioning to a Mediterranean diet, which helps control weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

About the Author

photo of Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD, Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Managing Atrial Fibrillation

Managing Atrial Fibrillation will explain what atrial fibrillation is, how to know if you have it, its causes, and the treatments available. Afib can be a complex health condition, so the more you know about it, the better you will be able to work with your doctor. If afib is monitored and treated correctly, you can minimize its symptoms and help to prevent serious complications like stroke and heart damage.

Read More

Related Content

Weighing the dangers of extra weight featured image

Staying Healthy

Weighing the dangers of extra weight
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks featured image

Staying Healthy

Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
Diabetes Diet & Weight Loss Heart Health Sleep

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.