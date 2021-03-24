Heart Health

Omega-3 fatty acids and the heart: New evidence, more questions

GettyImages-1094605970
By , Contributor

My patients commonly ask me whether they should try one supplement or another. Often my answer is equivocal, because for most supplements we just don’t have enough evidence to give a definite answer. This doesn’t mean that a particular patient couldn’t benefit from a specific supplement; it just means I don’t have standardized research to guide my recommendations. Sadly, this remains true of omega-3 fatty acid supplements. The results of studies looking at omega-3 supplements have been inconsistent, and have left both physicians and patients wondering what to do.

Omega-3 fatty acids show benefit in REDUCE-IT trial and win FDA approval

Two main omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are found mainly in fish and fish oil. Omega-3s from fish and fish oil have been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) for the past 20 years to reduce cardiovascular events, like heart attack or stroke, in people who already have cardiovascular disease (CVD). I have written about and been a strong advocate of getting omega-3s through diet, and sometimes through the use of supplements.

Over the past year I have prescribed an omega-3, sold under the brand name Vascepa, to my patients who are at high risk for CVD, based on evidence of cardiovascular benefits. Vascepa contains purified EPA, and its use is based on good clinical data from the REDUCE-IT trial. This study enrolled over 8,000 patients with elevated cardiovascular risk and high blood triglyceride levels. They assigned half of the study participants to receive 2 grams of Vascepa twice a day, and assigned the other participants a placebo (a pill filled with mineral oil). The results showed a significant benefit of Vascepa over the placebo. Vascepa reduced blood triglyceride levels, but more importantly, it reduced the number of heart attacks and strokes, the need for a heart stenting procedure to open clogged arteries, and death.

A subsequent meta-analysis, which included data from over 10 studies, found fish oil omega‐3 supplements lowered risk for heart attack and death from coronary heart disease.

In December 2020, the FDA approved the use of Vascepa to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in certain patients with, or at high risk for, CVD.

STRENGTH trial casts some doubt on omega-3 benefits

But a recent study has raised some questions. The STRENGTH trial, published in JAMA, looked at a different formulation of omega-3 fish oil — a combination of EPA and DHA — to see if it would also reduce cardiovascular risk. This study enrolled over 13,000 patients who were randomized to receive either the EPA/DHA combination pill or the placebo (a pill filled with corn oil). The trial was terminated early due to an interim analysis revealing no difference between the two treatment groups.

We don’t know for certain why the REDUCE-IT trial showed a benefit from omega-3s while the STRENGTH trial did not. One possibility is that the different results are due to the different drugs studied. REDUCE-IT studied a purified formulation of high-dose EPA, which resulted in higher EPA levels. This was similar to the results of another trial, which also found that pure EPA reduced the risk of cardiac events. The STRENGTH trial tested a combination of EPA and DHA. No large study has ever evaluated the effects on cardiovascular outcomes of purified DHA alone, leaving us to wonder whether DHA might counteract the benefits of EPA.

Where do we stand?

Back to my patients who want to know if they should be taking an omega-3 supplement. With the availability of today’s data, I would recommend a pure EPA supplement, or one that contains more EPA than DHA. But don’t stop there. Eat a heart-healthy diet, get regular exercise, and pursue other lifestyle changes that have proven benefits for cardiovascular health. In the meantime, my colleagues and I wait for more definitive data on the utility of omega-3 fish oil, and who might benefit the most.

About the Author

photo of Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD, Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Heart Letter

Be on your way to a healthy heart. Subscribe to Harvard Heart Letter today. Each month, you’ll get easy-to-try nutrition and exercise advice that will improve your heart’s health and overall well-being. In Harvard Heart Letter, you’ll also read about today’s breakthrough medications and treatments as well as advice from Harvard’s doctors on side effects, drug interactions, and surgery precautions.

Read More

Related Content

Can berberine help me lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label featured image

Staying Healthy

Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Vitamins & Supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.