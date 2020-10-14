Heart Health

Stress and the heart: Lessons from the pandemic

woman-stressed-by-pandemic
By , Contributor

The effects of COVID-19 have been extensive, with more than seven million confirmed cases and more than 200,000 deaths in the US alone. COVID-19 has caused additional impacts on healthcare; for example, patients have delayed seeking care for serious symptoms over fears of exposure to COVID-19. But the consequences of COVID-19 have reached beyond healthcare alone, with daily impacts on our financial, social, and emotional well-being.

As we attempt to cope and settle into this new normal, we will learn about the long-term effects of these hardships. Doctors have already begun to study the effects of COVID-related stress and anxiety on people around the world.

Physical effects of stress

Stress can have real physical effects on the body, and it has been linked to a wide range of health issues. Stress directly activates our sympathetic nervous system, initiating a fight-or-flight response that can elevate blood pressure and blood sugar. Though potentially useful in the short term from an evolutionary standpoint, stress can worsen hypertension and diabetes when it occurs chronically. Stress can disrupt our sleep, and can lead us to make unhealthy food choices, as we seek comfort foods or abandon portion control.

A recent study suggests that stress due to the pandemic may already be affecting our heart health.

The link between stress and heart health

Stress cardiomyopathy, also called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and broken-heart syndrome, is a cardiac disorder characterized by a sudden onset of chest pain and heart dysfunction that mimics a heart attack. But, in contrast with what is seen during a heart attack, doctors are unable to find evidence of a blood clot or abnormalities with cardiac blood flow.

Typical stress cardiomyopathy patients are postmenopausal women experiencing sudden onset of chest pain and shortness of breath. The link between stress and stress cardiomyopathy is well documented; patients with stress cardiomyopathy often experience emotional or physical stress in the week preceding their illness. The exact mechanism of this reaction is not clearly understood, but researchers have found changes in blood flow to the brain and in signaling of stress-related hormones.

Emotional triggers of stress cardiomyopathy include death of a spouse or family member, divorce or interpersonal conflict, and natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. It stands to reason that living with the chronic stress of a global pandemic could also trigger this syndrome.

Pandemic-related stress is already affecting heart health

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open attempted to measure the effect of COVID-19-related stress on our health by looking at the prevalence of stress cardiomyopathy during the pandemic. The researchers compared the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 1 to April 30, 2020) to the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy during three prior periods (in 2018, 2019, and earlier in 2020). Importantly, all patients included in the study tested negative for COVID-19.

Researchers found that there was a significant rise in stress cardiomyopathy during the COVID-19 period, with stress cardiomyopathy occurring more than four times as often as usual during March and April 2020.

Fortunately, heart function typically recovers over one to two weeks in people with stress cardiomyopathy, and prognosis is generally good. However, affected patients do have an increased risk of recurrence.

Take steps to manage stress

This study is a cautionary tale regarding the impact of stress. It serves as a good reminder that we should all strive to minimize stress, even in these trying times, and improve how we handle it. Some practical tips for managing stress including choosing healthy foods, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and staying connected with friends and family.

About the Author

photo of Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD, Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Stress Management: Enhance your well-being by reducing stress and building resilience

While some stress is inevitable, when your body repeatedly encounters a set of physiological changes dubbed the stress response, trouble can brew. Stress may contribute to or exacerbate various health problems. But it’s possible to dismantle negative stress cycles. This Special Health Report, Stress Management: Enhance your well-being by reducing stress and building resilience, can help you identify your stress warning signs and learn how to better manage stressful situations.

Read More

Related Content

Chronic stomach pain in children: What's the most common cause? featured image

Child & Teen Health

Chronic stomach pain in children: What's the most common cause?
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Why you should

Heart Health

Why you should "Walk with a Doc"
Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.