Harvard Health Blog

Aggressive hypertension treatment does not lead to dangerous drops in blood pressure

blood-pressure-cuf-and-medicine
By , Contributor

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. It is a primary risk factor for numerous medical conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and dementia.

Blood pressure (BP) control is so critical that when the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology updated their treatment guidelines in 2017, they called for more aggressive blood pressure treatment. They lowered the definition of normal, or optimal, blood pressure to less than 120/80 mm Hg, and they recommended treatment for blood pressure higher than 130/80 mm Hg.

Doctors worry about treating high blood pressure too aggressively

Physicians have historically worked to optimize blood pressure, yet many doctors have been reluctant to be overly aggressive. This is likely based on our Hippocratic Oath of “first, do no harm.” There is concern that lowering blood pressure too aggressively might result in symptoms of weakness and fatigue, or lightheadedness and dizziness. These symptoms, especially in older patients, could result in a fall with the potential for injury or disability.

A reduction in blood pressure with a change in position is called orthostatic hypotension. It typically occurs when someone goes from sitting to standing. Most of us have experienced momentary symptoms, noting dark vision after getting up too quickly. This is typically a short-lived event, lasting only seconds and resolving quickly. But what if these symptoms were severe enough or lasted long enough to be dangerous?

Study finds intensive hypertension treatment does not cause dangerous drops in blood pressure

A recent meta-analysis published in Annals of Internal Medicine reviewed five trials to examine the effect of intensive blood pressure-lowering treatment, and to answer the question: does intensive blood pressure treatment cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure? The analysis included over 18,000 participants, and study quality was noted to be good, with minimal variation between trials.

This meta-analysis analyzed randomized studies in which patients were assigned to either intensive blood pressure control, less intensive blood pressure control, or a placebo, for at least six months. The studies documented both seated and standing blood pressure readings, and the standing blood pressure readings were taken after standing for at least one minute. Orthostatic hypotension was defined as a drop in seated to standing blood pressure of at least 20 mm Hg systolic blood pressure (the top number in a BP reading) and at least 10 or more mm Hg diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number).

The study results provide an important take-home message for both patients and their physicians: intensive blood pressure lowering was not associated with orthostatic hypotension, and in fact intensive treatment decreased the risk of orthostatic hypotension. These results should give physicians peace of mind when aiming for lower blood pressure goals.

One less worry when selecting blood pressure treatment

Given that Americans have a greater than 80% lifetime risk of hypertension, most individuals with a normal blood pressure are likely to eventually develop elevated blood pressure. Regular blood pressure measurements are essential to ensure prompt treatment.

Treatment should usually start with lifestyle changes such as weight loss, regular exercise, and a healthy diet, which means limiting processed foods and sodium, working on portion control, and limiting alcohol. These changes can have a significant impact on blood pressure, but they’re not always enough. If you do need medications, you and your doctor can select a treatment without worrying about orthostatic hypotension.

About the Author

photo of Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD, Contributor

Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, M.D. is a full-time cardiologist and co-director of the Women’s Program at Lown Cardiovascular Group. She has extensive experience in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. Dr. Kelley-Hedgepeth is committed to providing … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Controlling Your Blood Pressure

An alarming one in three American adults has high blood pressure. Known medically as hypertension, many people don't even know they have it, because high blood pressure has no symptoms or warning signs. But when elevated blood pressure is accompanied by abnormal cholesterol and blood sugar levels, the damage to your arteries, kidneys, and heart accelerates exponentially. Fortunately, high blood pressure is easy to detect and treat. In the Special Health Report, Controlling Your Blood Pressure, find out how to keep blood pressure in a healthy range simply by making lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, increasing activity, and eating more healthfully.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.