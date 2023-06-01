Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications

Women who cope with migraine headaches before becoming pregnant may have higher risks of pregnancy complications that could threaten their health or that of their babies, a new analysis suggests.

The Harvard-led study, published online Jan. 19, 2023, by Neurology, combed through 20 years' worth of data from the Nurses' Health Study II, which included 30,555 pregnancies among 19,694 nurses in the United States. Researchers evaluated how many women reported they'd been diagnosed with migraine, as well as the type of migraine. Participants also reported if they'd experienced medical problems during pregnancy.