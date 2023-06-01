Women's Health
Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and
- Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Women who cope with migraine headaches before becoming pregnant may have higher risks of pregnancy complications that could threaten their health or that of their babies, a new analysis suggests.
The Harvard-led study, published online Jan. 19, 2023, by Neurology, combed through 20 years' worth of data from the Nurses' Health Study II, which included 30,555 pregnancies among 19,694 nurses in the United States. Researchers evaluated how many women reported they'd been diagnosed with migraine, as well as the type of migraine. Participants also reported if they'd experienced medical problems during pregnancy.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewers
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
