Building blocks

Dietitian Nancy Oliveira has noticed a theme among midlife women who are distressed at having gained weight: they blame menopause. But while hormone shifts may play a small role, Oliveira points out a surprising contributor to these women's weight woes — they often aren't prioritizing protein in their diets.

Since protein is at the heart of muscle growth and maintenance, skimping on this powerhouse nutrient can sabotage women's well-being. Indeed, every bodily function relies on protein, from building muscle and bone to producing blood, digesting food, and fighting off infections.