Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Lose Weight and Keep It Off
Successful weight loss depends largely on becoming more aware of your behaviors and starting to change them. Instead of relying on willpower, this process demands skill power. This Special Health Report, Lose Weight and Keep It Off, offers a range of solutions that have worked for many people and can be tailored to your needs.
Other Product Information
Have diets failed you in the past? Put an end to dieting disappointment for good with this report from the health and nutrition professionals at Harvard Medical School.
Why do most diets not deliver as advertised? In a word: boredom. We start well, but after too many meals that are too restrictive, we lose interest. We’re justifiably bored. And we quit.
So, how do you find a weight-loss program you can stay with to the end — and beyond? How do you lose weight and keep it off?
Lose Weight and Keep it Off reveals the two keys to successful weight loss. The first is finding a diet and exercise program that suits you, your lifestyle, your likes, and your goals. The second is “skill power,” a powerful set of specific habits that can make all the difference between setbacks and lasting success.
In this revealing report, you will learn how various popular diets — from Atkins to The Zone, South Beach to Mediterranean — stack up for long-term results. You’ll read how Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers compare. You will discover the wisest choice for “good carbs,” the one diet the American Heart Association warns against and, as a bonus, you’ll get a week of daily menus with delicious entrees even non-dieters will love.
In a special section, Harvard’s experts share the ten skill power techniques that will reinforce and reward your progress. From setting the right goals to finding a support network, these habits will move you to your weight-loss goals with greater confidence and certainty.
You’ll get the facts about popular weight loss medications, the dangers of weight-loss supplements, and the latest on advances in bariatric surgery. The report will give you insider tricks for spurring weight loss. You’ll read six ways to burn 150 calories in just 15 minutes, four ways to avoid overindulging when eating out, and the one way to trigger your stomach’s “I’m full” signal even though you’ve eaten less.
If you want to lose weight, you can make it happen! Order your copy of Lose Weight and Keep it Off now!
Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Florencia Halperin, MD
Medical Director, Program for Weight Management, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Nutrition Editor, Carrie Dennett, MPH, RDN, LD. 53 pages. (2020)
The truth about popular diets
By now you know that there’s not one magical diet guaranteed to melt off the pounds. It’s also helpful to bear in mind that many diets don’t live up to their claims and, in some cases, may even spell trouble for your health. Here’s a quick overview of a few popular diet and diet trends. You can find a more indepth analysis in another Special Health Report from Harvard, The Diet Review: 39 popular nutrition and weight-loss plans and the science (or lack of science) behind them.
Detox diets, cleanses, and juice fasts. Detox diets and cleanses are often laxative concoctions that can cause electrolyte imbalances and dehydration. And they’re completely unnecessary. Your body has its own in-house detoxification system: your liver and your kidneys. These two organs work tirelessly to dismantle and remove impurities from your body, so toxins never have the chance to accumulate. As for juice fasts? Vegetable juice can be a good way to bump up your produce intake, but it shouldn’t be the mainstay of your diet. With a juice diet, you’re missing out on fiber, not to mention the protein your body needs to support your liver and kidneys. Since all of these diets are extremely low in calories, they can slow your metabolic rate. Then, as soon as you begin to eat normally again, you’re likely to regain the weight that you lost.
Gluten-free diets. Gluten is a protein found in certain grains, such as wheat, barley, and rye. Some people—namely, those with either an autoimmune condition called celiac disease, or with non-celiac gluten/wheat sensitivity—need to eliminate gluten from their diets for medical reasons. A gluten-free diet allows all foods that don’t contain gluten, including fruits, vegetables, gluten-free whole grains, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy. This diet can be very healthful. However, when it comes to weight loss, gluten-free diets provide no advantage whatsoever. What’s more, specially formulated gluten-free foods— such as gluten-free breads and pasta—are often high in carbs, refined sugars, and calories.
Intermittent fasting. There are several forms of intermittent fasting, some more extreme than others— such as skipping food every other day. The most robust studies show intermittent fasting does not have a clear weight-loss advantage over simply limiting daily calorie intake. But studies support some metabolic benefits for “time-restricted eating,” which limits your daily “eating window.” Many people keep their window to eight hours, with an overnight fasting period of 16 hours. For example, if you eat breakfast at 8 a.m., you would not have any food after 4 p.m. a few days per week, or even every day. This practice, especially if breakfast is larger and dinner is smaller, helps synchronize the body’s circadian rhythms and promotes metabolic health.
Ketogenic diet. This diet is 75% to 90% fat, 10% to 20% protein, and up to 5% carbohydrates. It forces your body to burn fat instead of glucose (sugar) for fuel. In studies, the keto diet shows some short-term advantage for weight loss and blood sugar management, but there are no long-term studies to offer evidence that people keep the weight off.
Paleo diet. This plan focuses on whole foods such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and nuts and seeds, plus coconut, olive, and flaxseed oils. At the same time, it excludes several important food groups, namely grains, legumes, and dairy. As a result, it can lead to deficiencies of calcium and certain B vitamins. It can also be difficult to obtain sufficient fiber on this diet. While a handful of small studies have found that it is effective for short-term weight loss, there is no evidence for long-term results.
Plant-based diets. Even though vegetarians tend to weigh less than nonvegetarians, health experts have had difficulty teasing out whether this is because of their diets or other healthy lifestyle factors. While more research is needed, a small study shed some light on the question. Researchers assigned 63 overweight volunteers to one of five different diets: nonvegetarian, semi-vegetarian (limited in red meat and poultry), pesco-vegetarian (vegetarian with fish), vegetarian (plants plus eggs and dairy), or vegan (plants only). After six months, those who followed the vegan diet achieved the greatest weight-loss success, dropping 7.5% of their body weight, followed by vegetarians, with a 6.3% reduction in body weight.
Reviews
The following reviews have been left for this newsletter. Log in and leave a review of your own.
The Special Health Report "Lose Weight and Keep it Off" gives in my opinion the best information available for handling a weight problem.
You might also be interested in…
Starting to Exercise
What can improve your mood, boost your ability to fend off infection, and lower your risk for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and colon cancer? The answer is regular exercise. It may seem too good to be true, but it's not. Hundreds of studies demonstrate that exercise helps you feel better and live longer. Starting to Exercise answers many important questions about physical activity. It will also help guide you through starting and maintaining an exercise program that suits your abilities and lifestyle.
Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up