Certain strategies can help people avoid flare-ups of diseases that seem to be affected by cold weather. For example, people with psoriasis can ward off dry skin (which causes flare-ups) by taking short, lukewarm showers, using a humidifier at home, and moisturizing with cream-based emollients. People with asthma should try to do outdoor activities during warmer parts of the day, take a puff of a rescue inhaler before going out, and wear a mask when outdoors. And people with arthritis can exercise and try heat therapy.