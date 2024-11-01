How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Respiratory health Archive
Articles
Thunderstorm asthma: Bad weather, allergies, and asthma attacks
Thunderstorm asthma is an attack that starts or worsens after a thunderstorm. It can occur in anyone with asthma, but it most often affects people with seasonal allergies. There are several risk factors that make experiencing this phenomenon more likely, so it's important to know what these are.
How winter affects chronic conditions
Certain strategies can help people avoid flare-ups of diseases that seem to be affected by cold weather. For example, people with psoriasis can ward off dry skin (which causes flare-ups) by taking short, lukewarm showers, using a humidifier at home, and moisturizing with cream-based emollients. People with asthma should try to do outdoor activities during warmer parts of the day, take a puff of a rescue inhaler before going out, and wear a mask when outdoors. And people with arthritis can exercise and try heat therapy.
Breathtaking asthma control mistakes
People with asthma should be aware of seemingly harmless substances, such as wood smoke and candle scents that could worsen symptoms such as coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath. They should also get vaccinated against viral infections, see a specialist if necessary, keep watch for signs of a flare, and create a plan with their doctor to address flare-ups, which send millions of Americans to hospital emergency departments every year.
Can't shake that cough?
The average cough, typically due to a cold or other respiratory virus, lasts three weeks or less. A lingering or chronic cough lasts eight weeks or longer. Most causes of chronic cough aren't serious, such as bronchitis, seasonal allergies, or medication side effects. People should see a doctor if over-the-counter treatments haven't worked or if they experience signs such as breathlessness, wheezing, chest pain, blood in the sputum, weight loss, or fatigue. Before an appointment, people should track their cough and note its patterns to offer clues for diagnosis.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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