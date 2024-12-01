Recent Articles
Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
Let's not call it cancer
Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
Physical Activity Archive
Articles
Is it too late to save your posture?
It's usually not too late to improve posture, even with rounded shoulders or healed compression fractures. The key is strengthening and stretching the upper back, chest, and core muscles. Shoulder strengtheners include scapula squeezes and rows. Core strengtheners include modified planks or simply tightening the abdominal muscles, pulling the navel in toward the spine. It's also important to cut down on activities that have led to poor posture, such as sitting slouched for long periods in front of a computer or TV.
Create a customized home workout space
Having a home workout area can make it easier to meet daily exercise goals, especially during the winter months, when weather conditions may make outdoor exercise impractical. If space allows, people may want a treadmill or other machine that's suitable for any health issues they may have. For example, people with hip or knee arthritis often find that a stationary bike is more comfortable for arthritic joints. For strength training, resistance bands or tubes are ideal for beginners because they're affordable, versatile, and easy to use. Scheduling a few sessions with either a physical therapist or certified personal trainer can help people learn and practice proper form.
Take time to stretch
Many people don't bother with regular stretching, but it takes little time and offers big benefits. Stretching can help reduce the risk of injuries, improve mobility to protect against falls, and increase flexibility, which studies have linked with greater longevity. The key to stretching is consistency and committing to an ongoing routine. People should do two types of stretching: dynamic for warming up muscles and joints, and static for recovery after being active.
Weekend warriors can still reap major health benefits
A 2024 study indicates that concentrated, "weekend warrior" exercise is just as effective at protecting against many health conditions as spreading exercise throughout the week.
Yoga and similar exercises can improve incontinence in older women
A 2024 study found that older women with urinary incontinence experienced significant improvements in symptoms after engaging in low-impact yoga or stretching and strengthening exercises three times a week for three months.
Back pain? Moving more and sitting less may help
People who experience back pain may find some relief by increasing daily activity by 20 minutes and reducing daily sitting time by 40 minutes, according to a 2024 study.
A test of strength
Strength is not only measured by how much weight a person can lift, but by how well they perform certain movements that are needed to help them stay active, mobile, and injury-free. Three tests that offer a good assessment of strength are grip strength, push-ups, and the sit-and-rise exercise. They can measure strength and highlight areas where people need to improve.
