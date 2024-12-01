Having a home workout area can make it easier to meet daily exercise goals, especially during the winter months, when weather conditions may make outdoor exercise impractical. If space allows, people may want a treadmill or other machine that's suitable for any health issues they may have. For example, people with hip or knee arthritis often find that a stationary bike is more comfortable for arthritic joints. For strength training, resistance bands or tubes are ideal for beginners because they're affordable, versatile, and easy to use. Scheduling a few sessions with either a physical therapist or certified personal trainer can help people learn and practice proper form.