Physical Activity Archive

Articles

Read More about Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility

Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Read More about Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina

Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Read More about Is it too late to save your posture?
Is it too late to save your posture?

Is it too late to save your posture?

It's usually not too late to improve posture, even with rounded shoulders or healed compression fractures. The key is strengthening and stretching the upper back, chest, and core muscles. Shoulder strengtheners include scapula squeezes and rows. Core strengtheners include modified planks or simply tightening the abdominal muscles, pulling the navel in toward the spine. It's also important to cut down on activities that have led to poor posture, such as sitting slouched for long periods in front of a computer or TV.

Read More about Create a customized home workout space
Create a customized home workout space

Create a customized home workout space

Having a home workout area can make it easier to meet daily exercise goals, especially during the winter months, when weather conditions may make outdoor exercise impractical. If space allows, people may want a treadmill or other machine that's suitable for any health issues they may have. For example, people with hip or knee arthritis often find that a stationary bike is more comfortable for arthritic joints. For strength training, resistance bands or tubes are ideal for beginners because they're affordable, versatile, and easy to use. Scheduling a few sessions with either a physical therapist or certified personal trainer can help people learn and practice proper form.

Read More about Take time to stretch
Take time to stretch

Take time to stretch

Many people don't bother with regular stretching, but it takes little time and offers big benefits. Stretching can help reduce the risk of injuries, improve mobility to protect against falls, and increase flexibility, which studies have linked with greater longevity. The key to stretching is consistency and committing to an ongoing routine. People should do two types of stretching: dynamic for warming up muscles and joints, and static for recovery after being active.

Read More about Weekend warriors can still reap major health benefits
Weekend warriors can still reap major health benefits

Weekend warriors can still reap major health benefits

A 2024 study indicates that concentrated, "weekend warrior" exercise is just as effective at protecting against many health conditions as spreading exercise throughout the week.

Read More about Yoga and similar exercises can improve incontinence in older women
Yoga and similar exercises can improve incontinence in older women

Yoga and similar exercises can improve incontinence in older women

A 2024 study found that older women with urinary incontinence experienced significant improvements in symptoms after engaging in low-impact yoga or stretching and strengthening exercises three times a week for three months.

Read More about Back pain? Moving more and sitting less may help
Back pain? Moving more and sitting less may help

Back pain? Moving more and sitting less may help

People who experience back pain may find some relief by increasing daily activity by 20 minutes and reducing daily sitting time by 40 minutes, according to a 2024 study.

Read More about Do you spend most of your day sitting? These hip flexor stretches are for you
Do you spend most of your day sitting? These hip flexor stretches are for you

Do you spend most of your day sitting? These hip flexor stretches are for you
Read More about A test of strength
A test of strength

A test of strength

Strength is not only measured by how much weight a person can lift, but by how well they perform certain movements that are needed to help them stay active, mobile, and injury-free. Three tests that offer a good assessment of strength are grip strength, push-ups, and the sit-and-rise exercise. They can measure strength and highlight areas where people need to improve.

Result 1 - 10 of 277

Recent Articles

blog image 1

Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
blog image 1

Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
blog image 1

Let's not call it cancer
blog image 1

Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
blog image 1

Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
blog image 1

Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
blog image 1

Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
blog image 1

COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
blog image 1

A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
blog image 1

One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.